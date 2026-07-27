CJP asks govt to 'immediately honour' promises after protesters detained across India

Days after the Cockroach Janta Party called off its nationwide protest, several reports of protestors being detained and arrested across India have emerged. In response to the reports, the CJP has issued a statement seeking guarantees from the government, especially Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh. Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke addresses a press conference as party spokepersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka look on, amid the protest over NEET paper leak issue, at Jantar Mantar (PTI)

"The Cockroach Janta Party had called off its nationwide protest only after the Government of India assured us that no punitive action would be taken against any protestor, either now or in the future, in any BJP-ruled or NDA-ruled states. The reports emerging from these states are therefore a matter of grave concern," said a statement issued by spokesperson Saurav Das.

One of the key demands made by the CJP to the government was that no FIRs would be filed against protestors who participated in the movement.

"We call upon the Government of India, particularly @JPNadda ji and @DrJitendraSingh ji, to immediately honour the assurance given to us by ensuring the release of those detained and by directing that no coercive or retaliatory action is taken against any protestor anywhere in the country. The FIRs registered ought to be withdrawn too," the statement added.

The online outfit has also called for a written assurance regarding the withdrawal of FIRs and the release of all those detained.