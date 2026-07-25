Lucknow/ Meerut, A Ghaziabad resident volunteering at the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party -led protest against alleged paper leaks at Delhi's Jantar Mantar has alleged that police detained his family members in Ghaziabad and harassed his relatives in Meerut because of his role in the agitation. CJP volunteer Mohd Junaid claims police detained members, cops deny allegation

Mohammad Junaid, a volunteer providing free food and drinking water to protesters, told mediapersons at Jantar Mantar on Friday that UP Police took away his family members and seized their bank passbooks and PAN cards during a raid at his house.

According to his family, police from Ghaziabad's Masoori police station reached their residence in Nahal village on Thursday evening and searched the premises.

They alleged that Junaid's father, Mustafa, was taken away by the police and that bank passbooks and PAN cards belonging to family members were also taken.

Junaid's sister told the media that police asked her father to call Junaid and ask him to return home.

Junaid also alleged that the police also harassed his relatives in the neighbouring Meerut district.

However, Meerut Police denied carrying out any action against Junaid's family.

Senior Superintendent of Police Avinash Pandey told PTI on Saturday, "No such matter has come to my notice."

Superintendent of Police Vinayak Gopal Bhonsle told PTI that Meerut Police had verified the claims with all police station heads and found that no member of Junaid's family had been detained.

"If any other district's police has taken any action, the details would be available with that district," Bhonsle said.

Social media posts have claimed that Junaid's father and his minor brother were detained and that his sister's father-in-law and brother-in-law in Meerut were also taken into custody.

Senior Ghaziabad police officers could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.