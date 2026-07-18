Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: ‘Still alive’ activist's agitation enters Day 21, he says fats, muscles are gone

In a video message released at the end of the 20th day of his fast, Wangchuk appealed to people across the country to join the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed "Chalo Sansad" march on July 20, arguing that public participation would decide the strength and success of the movement.

Speaking about his health, Wangchuk acknowledged the physical toll of the prolonged fast but said he was not backing down.

"Yes, I am still alive. Twenty per cent of my body is gone. After fats, muscles are gone. After that, organs will go. Finally, the brain. The time has not come yet," Wangchuk said.

The activist joined the agitation at Jantar Mantar on June 28 and has been on an indefinite hunger strike since then. The protest itself began on June 20 and has now entered its 28th day.