Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: ‘Still alive’ activist's agitation enters Day 21, he says fats, muscles are gone
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Wangchuk acknowledged the physical toll of the prolonged fast but said he was not backing down. In a video message released at the end of the 20th day of his fast, Wangchuk appealed to people across the country to join the CJP's "Chalo Sansad" march on July 20.
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Educationist and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk entered the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike on Saturday. A day before, the activist said he has lost nearly 20 per cent of his body but remains determined to continue the protest demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET UG examination....Read More
In a video message released at the end of the 20th day of his fast, Wangchuk appealed to people across the country to join the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed "Chalo Sansad" march on July 20, arguing that public participation would decide the strength and success of the movement.
Speaking about his health, Wangchuk acknowledged the physical toll of the prolonged fast but said he was not backing down.
"Yes, I am still alive. Twenty per cent of my body is gone. After fats, muscles are gone. After that, organs will go. Finally, the brain. The time has not come yet," Wangchuk said.
The activist joined the agitation at Jantar Mantar on June 28 and has been on an indefinite hunger strike since then. The protest itself began on June 20 and has now entered its 28th day.
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Activist compares Jantar Mantar agitation with onion price protests
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Responding to questions on whether the agitation could eventually lead to accountability or even the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, Sonam Wangchuk said mass movements in India have often achieved outcomes that initially seemed unlikely.
"I ask you -- do the people of India love their children's lives and education more, or onions?" he said, referring to past instances when governments faced severe public backlash over soaring onion prices.
He argued that if public anger over rising onion prices could influence political fortunes, a movement centred on students and education could also bring change.