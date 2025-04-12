Chipotle to close all stores for a day on Easter: See which dining spots will stay open

Chipotle is joining the ranks of major retailers in closing its doors on April 20 for a full 24 hours. The popular Mexican fast-casual chain, beloved by many for its customizable burritos and bowls, will be temporarily unavailable, leaving loyal fans to seek their cravings elsewhere. Chipotle will close all 3,600 outlets for 24 hours on April 20 for Easter. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

This shutdown coincides with the Easter Sunday holiday, a time when several retail giants, including Target, Aldi, Costco, and Macy's, will also be observing the religious holiday by closing their stores.

Also Read: Bread products alert in US! Several bakery items recalled over 'serious' allergy fears; Check if your state is affected

Chipotle to shut down stores on the occasion of Easter

Chipotle announced that it will be closing the doors of its 3,600 outlets for a day for Easter, providing its staff an opportunity to spend the festival with their family and friends. However, cravings don’t understand holidays. Thus anyone with Chicken Burritos can check with their local outlets to get information about the specific holiday hours as the opening and closing times may vary, as reported by The Mirror US.

Several major retailers are taking a break this Easter Sunday, closing their doors in observance of the holiday. Stores like Target, Costco, and Aldi will be shut for the day, along with Sam's Club, Publix, and JCPenney, offering employees a chance to celebrate with family.

Popular department stores such as Kohl's, Macy's, and H-E-B will also remain closed, along with craft retailer Michaels and home improvement giant Lowe's. Electronics Haven, Best Buy, as well as discount stores like Marshalls and Five Below, are following suit.

Also Read: Easter 2025 celebrations in Coachella Valley: From egg hunts to Sunrise Service and more

Restaurants that will remain open on Easter

While many retail stores will be closed for Easter Sunday, several popular fast-food chains and casual dining spots are keeping their doors open to serve hungry customers. Domino's, The Cheesecake Factory, Applebee's, and Wendy's are just a few of the restaurants that will be available for anyone craving a meal.

Other well-loved spots like Chili's, Dunkin' Donuts, Burger King, McDonald's, KFC, and Buffalo Wild Wings will also remain open. For those seeking late-night comfort food, Waffle House and Taco Bell are ready to satisfy cravings, while Five Guys will continue to dish out their famous burgers and fries, as reported by cozymeal.