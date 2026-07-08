Switzerland vs Colombia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: COL fail to break SUI deadlock in first half

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Switzerland vs Colombia LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026: Follow Latest Updates.

Switzerland vs Colombia LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026: After an unforgettable contest between Argentina and Egypt, attention now shifts to Vancouver, where Colombia and Switzerland meet for the final place in the World Cup quarterfinals. Argentina's dramatic comeback raised the bar in the round of 16, and both teams will be hoping to produce another memorable knockout battle. Switzerland have been forced into a change after Johan Manzambi was ruled out with a knee contusion sustained during training on Monday. His absence has prompted coach Murat Yakin to reshuffle his lineup for one of the biggest matches of the tournament. Colombia, meanwhile, have made just one alteration to the side that edged past Ghana in the previous round. With a quarterfinal against Argentina awaiting the winners, both teams know there is no room for mistakes as they chase a place in the last eight.

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