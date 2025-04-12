Easter 2025 celebrations in Coachella Valley: From egg hunts to Sunrise Service and more

Easter weekend is just around the corner, and the Coachella Valley is buzzing with exciting events for all ages! From lively family-friendly activities to peaceful moments of reflection, there's no shortage of ways to celebrate this special time of year. Whether you’re hunting for eggs with the kids or enjoying a quiet sunrise service, the valley has something to offer for everyone looking to make the most of the Easter season. This Easter weekend, families can enjoy various activities in the Coachella Valley, including egg hunts, arts, crafts and more.(Representative Image- Unsplash )

Easter celebrations week 1 in the Coachella Valley

The Easter celebrations will kick in on Friday, April 12 which will observe the second day of the Coachella 2025 music festival as well. Those interested will have to Head over to Bagdouma Park in Coachella for the city's highly anticipated annual Easter Egg-stravaganza, as reported by NBCPalmSprings.

Various Easter activities like egg hunts, arts and crafts, and a special visit from the Easter Bunny will take place at the celebration beginning at 10 am. The event is a must-attend if you are visiting with children and family and an opportunity to indulge in the fun, festive atmosphere.

Easter celebrations week 2 in the Coachella Valley

Those who will be attending the Coachella festivities during the second week do not have to fear missing out on the Easter celebrations. This celebration will spill into the next week as well. The second round of Easter celebrations will begin on Saturday, April 20.

The gateway to unforgettable memories will open up at Palm Springs Aerial Tramway with Easter Sunrise Service. The service will take place at 5 am with stunning mountains in the background. The first tram departure is scheduled at 4:15 a.m. and its tickets will be available at the Tramway’s Valley Station.

With so many vibrant and meaningful ways to celebrate, the Coachella Valley is the perfect place to create lasting memories this Easter.