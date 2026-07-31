Sonoma County 'Woodside' fire: Check evacuation map and visuals as smoke reaches Petaluma area

A rapidly spreading wildfire dubbed the Woodside Fire has triggered evacuation orders in Sonoma County, California. The wildfire has prompted the evacuation of Salt Point State Park and the closure of a stretch of State Highway 1 near Timber Cove. Officials said the fire was first reported around 1:45 pm Thursday in the 24000 block of Highway 1 and had grown to approximately 100 acres. (Unsplash) Officials said the fire was first reported around 1:45 pm Thursday in the 24000 block of Highway 1 and had grown to approximately 74 acres. Also read: Vernon fire: Visuals capture heavy smoke filling the sky, flames engulf commercial building | Watch

The blaze also prompted an air quality advisory for Sonoma and Marin counties as smoke spread toward the Petaluma area. Officials said the blaze is burning through heavy timber and is being pushed by winds. This has created difficult firefighting conditions for the firefighters. Authorities have urged residents and visitors to monitor official evacuation alerts as conditions remain dynamic.

Evacuation orders, Highway 1 closure and evacuation map Sonoma County officials issued an evacuation order for Zone 1D1, covering Salt Point State Park and Timber Cove. The evacuation zone includes: North of Fort Ross Road

South of Kruse Ranch Road and Hauser Bridge Road

East of the coastline

West of the South Fork of the Gualala River An evacuation warning remains in effect for Zone 1D2, northwest of Cazadero. The warning area lies north of Fort Ross Road, south and west of King Ridge Road, and east of the South Fork of the Gualala River. Residents have been advised to prepare to leave at short notice if conditions worsen. A section of Highway 1 has also been closed between Stewarts Point-Skaggs Springs Road and Timber Cove Road, according to CAL FIRE. A temporary evacuation point has been at Laguna High School (formerly El Molino) at 7050 Covey Rd. Forestville. Residents can view the latest evacuation zones through the Sonoma County Emergency Information evacuation map and official emergency alert platforms. Also read: Trump blames Canada for wildfire smoke - but global warming is loading wildfire dice