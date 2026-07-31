Sonoma County 'Woodside' fire: Check evacuation map and visuals as smoke reaches Petaluma area
A fast-moving wildfire near Timber Cove has prompted evacuation orders, closed part of Highway 1 and forced the evacuation of Salt Point State Park.
A rapidly spreading wildfire dubbed the Woodside Fire has triggered evacuation orders in Sonoma County, California. The wildfire has prompted the evacuation of Salt Point State Park and the closure of a stretch of State Highway 1 near Timber Cove.
Officials said the fire was first reported around 1:45 pm Thursday in the 24000 block of Highway 1 and had grown to approximately 74 acres.
Also read: Vernon fire: Visuals capture heavy smoke filling the sky, flames engulf commercial building | Watch
The blaze also prompted an air quality advisory for Sonoma and Marin counties as smoke spread toward the Petaluma area. Officials said the blaze is burning through heavy timber and is being pushed by winds. This has created difficult firefighting conditions for the firefighters.
Authorities have urged residents and visitors to monitor official evacuation alerts as conditions remain dynamic.
Evacuation orders, Highway 1 closure and evacuation map
Sonoma County officials issued an evacuation order for Zone 1D1, covering Salt Point State Park and Timber Cove.
The evacuation zone includes:
- North of Fort Ross Road
- South of Kruse Ranch Road and Hauser Bridge Road
- East of the coastline
- West of the South Fork of the Gualala River
An evacuation warning remains in effect for Zone 1D2, northwest of Cazadero. The warning area lies north of Fort Ross Road, south and west of King Ridge Road, and east of the South Fork of the Gualala River. Residents have been advised to prepare to leave at short notice if conditions worsen.
A section of Highway 1 has also been closed between Stewarts Point-Skaggs Springs Road and Timber Cove Road, according to CAL FIRE.
A temporary evacuation point has been at Laguna High School (formerly El Molino) at 7050 Covey Rd. Forestville.
Residents can view the latest evacuation zones through the Sonoma County Emergency Information evacuation map and official emergency alert platforms.
Also read: Trump blames Canada for wildfire smoke - but global warming is loading wildfire dice
Smoke reaches Petaluma as air quality advisory issued
An Air Quality Advisory was issued for Sonoma and Marin counties, warning residents about unhealthy smoke conditions.
ABC7 meteorologist Sandhya Patel reported that while official AirNow monitors continued to show generally good regional air quality, PurpleAir sensors indicated hazardous conditions closer to the fire. Officials advised residents to reduce smoke exposure by remaining indoors where possible and keeping doors and windows closed.
At the time of reporting, the fire is 0% contained. According to Cal Fire, four air tankers and three helicopters have been deployed. Additional air and ground resources have been ordered and are expected to arrive as the fire grows.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More