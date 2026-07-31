Elizabeth Waddell’s Grenada disappearance leaves Cary community in shock: ‘We are still praying’

Elizabeth “Liz” Waddell’s disappearance in Grenada has left people in Cary, North Carolina, in shock. They hope for answers as search teams continue looking for the 44-year-old physical therapist. Liz Waddell’s Grenada disappearance leaves Cary community in shock (via LizwaddellDPT/Facebook)

A week after she went missing while staying at an Airbnb, Grenada authorities have widened the search with underwater teams and a K9 unit. A newly released security camera image from Airbnb has also been shared on FindLiz to help the public.

While the search continues, her husband, Cailen Waddell, has remained in Grenada and said both he and investigators believe there was “no foul play” at this stage. Back home, friends, local business owners, students and clients continue praying for her safe return.

Elizabeth Waddell’s Cary community reacts Back in Cary, Waddell’s disappearance has deeply affected the community she was part of for years. She is the founder and head physical therapist at Art of Movement Physical Therapy and also taught dance locally, where students, parents and fellow instructors have joined prayer groups for her safe return.

The owner of the dance studio where Waddell taught shared a message of support, saying, “We are still praying for Liz’s safe return.”

Longtime family friends have also helped spread awareness while Cailen Waddell remains in Grenada as search efforts continue.

Also Read: Who is Elizabeth Waddell? 5 things to know about North Carolina woman who disappeared in the Caribbean

Local fundraiser grows for Elizabeth Waddell Support has also come through fundraising. An online campaign created by local friends has raised more than $18,000 to help cover emergency travel, search operations, boat and diver assistance, and other costs linked to the search.

Teresa Peron, owner of Vintage Vogue in Cary and a longtime acquaintance of Waddell, said the news was difficult to process.

“I’m shocked, shocked,” Peron said.

Remembering Waddell’s personality, she added, “You can feel her energy, her karma. She was a nice person.”

Peron also summed up what many in Cary have been feeling since Waddell disappeared, saying, “It’s sad.” As the search continues in Grenada, that feeling of hope mixed with uncertainty remains strong across the community.

Also Read: Who is Elizabeth Waddell’s husband, Cailen Waddell? New details on missing North Carolina therapist as family opens up

Elizabeth Waddell search expands The latest image released on FindLiz.com was captured by security cameras at the Airbnb where Waddell was staying on the day she disappeared. According to her family, it shows her hours before she went missing.

Grenada authorities said they have expanded search efforts by carrying out underwater searches and bringing in a K9 unit. Cailen Waddell has continued sharing updates as he stays on the island with search teams.