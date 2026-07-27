Where is Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Waddell? North Carolina woman, 44, goes missing in the Caribbean; husband seeks help

Elizabeth went missing while staying at the white sand beach resort neighborhood of Grand Anse in the capital of St. George’s, the Royal Grenada Police Force said Thursday, July 23.

A North Carolina woman has mysteriously disappeared while visiting the Caribbean island nation of Grenada. 44-year-old Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Waddell’s husband is now pleading for her safe return.

She is married to Cailen Waddell, an operations manager for the department of parks, recreation, and cultural resources in Cary, North Carolina, per the New York Post. She was last seen on Grand Anse Beach at around 8 pm on Wednesday, July 22.

Officials who launched a search for Elizabeth appealed to fishermen, boat operators and residents living on the southern coastline to be on the lookout for her and report any sightings.

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Elizabeth was pictured sporting short pink hair in the missing persons notice. However, she was described as having short blonde hair with a medium build, according to police.

What we know about Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Waddell Elizabeth is said to be about 5 feet tall despite the official press release stating she was 5 feet 5, according to WTVD.

Her husband Cailen wrote in a Facebook post, “Facebook Friends. My wife Liz is missing in Grenada. If any of you have connections to the island - can you please share the following with your contacts there? Liz went missing in the afternoon on Wednesday. I am on my way there now to help search. I expect nothing less than Liz’s safe return - so please sent your love, light, thoughts, and prayers our way.”