Who is Kiran Netha Pasunuri? Indian father accused of killing 2-year-old child in North Carolina

An Indian-origin father has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly causing serious injuries to his two-year-old child in Garner in North Carolina earlier this month, as per court records. Kiran Netha Pasunuri, 44, is charged with attempted murder and felony child abuse after his two-year-old suffered serious injuries, including life-threatening skull trauma. (X@mattvanswol)

The Garner Police Department reported that Kiran Netha Pasunuri, 44, was arrested on June 25. He faces two counts of felony intentional child abuse resulting in serious injury and two counts of felony negligent child abuse causing serious bodily injury, following the hospitalization of a two-year-old child with severe injuries on June 2.

Warrants issued by the Garner police confirm that Pasunuri is the father of the child.

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Charges against Kiran Netha Pasunuri According to court records, just two days following the initial arrest, Pasunuri was charged with attempted first-degree murder by the Garner police on June 27.

The warrants reveal that Pasunuri is alleged to have attempted to take the child's life during the incident on June 2, during which he purportedly inflicted life-threatening injuries to the child's skull.

Court documents suggest that Pasunuri was denied bond for the attempted murder charge. He made his initial court appearance in Wake County on all charges against him on Monday and is set to return on July 20.

He was issued a secured bond amounting to $200,000.

2-year-old child suffered subdural hematoma The child experienced a significant subdural hematoma and retinal hemorrhaging following the assault. Surgeons were required to excise a section of the child's skull.

Additionally, the toddler sustained compression fractures in multiple vertebrae.

Compression fractures happen when a vertebra breaks and subsequently collapses, as stated by the Cleveland Clinic.

The circumstances surrounding the incident between the father and the toddler remain unclear, including the reasons behind the father's actions that led to the child's injury. However, medical professionals have verified that there was a significant delay in seeking medical attention, with a considerable amount of time passing between the initial injury and the child's admission to the hospital.