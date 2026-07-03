Who is Kiran Netha Pasunuri? Indian father accused of killing 2-year-old child in North Carolina
An Indian-origin father in North Carolina has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly injuring his two-year-old.
An Indian-origin father has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly causing serious injuries to his two-year-old child in Garner in North Carolina earlier this month, as per court records.
The Garner Police Department reported that Kiran Netha Pasunuri, 44, was arrested on June 25. He faces two counts of felony intentional child abuse resulting in serious injury and two counts of felony negligent child abuse causing serious bodily injury, following the hospitalization of a two-year-old child with severe injuries on June 2.
Warrants issued by the Garner police confirm that Pasunuri is the father of the child.
Also Read: Mitch McConnell update: Charles Booker seeks answers on senator's health: ‘It’s elder abuse’
Charges against Kiran Netha Pasunuri
According to court records, just two days following the initial arrest, Pasunuri was charged with attempted first-degree murder by the Garner police on June 27.
The warrants reveal that Pasunuri is alleged to have attempted to take the child's life during the incident on June 2, during which he purportedly inflicted life-threatening injuries to the child's skull.
Court documents suggest that Pasunuri was denied bond for the attempted murder charge. He made his initial court appearance in Wake County on all charges against him on Monday and is set to return on July 20.
He was issued a secured bond amounting to $200,000.
2-year-old child suffered subdural hematoma
The child experienced a significant subdural hematoma and retinal hemorrhaging following the assault. Surgeons were required to excise a section of the child's skull.
Additionally, the toddler sustained compression fractures in multiple vertebrae.
Compression fractures happen when a vertebra breaks and subsequently collapses, as stated by the Cleveland Clinic.
The circumstances surrounding the incident between the father and the toddler remain unclear, including the reasons behind the father's actions that led to the child's injury. However, medical professionals have verified that there was a significant delay in seeking medical attention, with a considerable amount of time passing between the initial injury and the child's admission to the hospital.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More