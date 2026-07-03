Mitch McConnell update: Charles Booker seeks answers on senator's health: ‘It’s elder abuse’

Charles Booker, the Democratic candidate vying for Sen. Mitch McConnell's seat in the upcoming November election, is advocating for increased transparency regarding the senator's health status. Democratic candidate Charles Booker demands transparency about Senator Mitch McConnell's health following an emergency incident. (REUTERS)

This call for transparency follows reports indicating that emergency responders were dispatched to his residence in Washington, D.C. last month due to an incident that involved references to 'cardiac arrest' and 'CPR.'

Charles Booker's full statement on Mitch McConnell's health In a statement issued on Thursday, Booker expressed his concerns regarding McConnell's health and stated that he is keeping the senator and his family in his thoughts.

"Like every Kentuckian, I am concerned about the health of Senator Mitch McConnell. While I am certain he is receiving excellent care, I know from personal experience the fear and uncertainty our family and loved ones feel in the wake of a medical emergency," Booker said.

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He further said that although McConnell's health is a private matter, the residents of Kentucky deserve to be informed about their senator's capacity to perform his responsibilities.

Booker raised questions about how the accounts of the medical treatment the senator received on the day of his hospitalization correspond with previous assertions made by McConnell's communications team, which claimed that the senator was receiving outstanding care and promptly resumed his Senate duties.

"Those two accounts are hard to square. Kentuckians and Americans deserve to know which one reflects reality," he said.

Booker targets McConnell on continued service in Senate Booker has also expressed his disapproval of McConnell's ongoing tenure in the Senate, asserting that he believes the senator is unable to adequately represent Kentucky and urging him to step down.

"Continuing to ignore this is not leadership. It’s elder abuse. And it’s time for him to relinquish the business of Kentucky back to the people," Booker stated.

In his concluding remarks, Booker emphasized that the people of Kentucky are entitled to straightforward and truthful information regarding McConnell's health, noting that while the senator is entitled to exceptional medical treatment, the public equally deserves transparent leadership.