Kentucky flash flood: Metcalfe, Cumberland, and Clinton still under warning; videos show scary water level surge

Central Kentucky saw large amounts of rainfall Saturday, leading to flash flooding in many areas, which has caused the death of at least four people, so far. On Monday, the rainfall-causing weather conditions moved south towards Tennessee. Representational image. (Unsplash)

As it moved, rain fell in south-central Kentucky, and combined with the rainfall in the last 24 hours, it led to severe flash flooding risks in at least three counties in south-central Kentucky: Metcalfe, Cumberland, and Clinton counties.

According to NWS, more than eight inches of rain have fallen overnight in these areas. It has resulted in a massive flood risk. Some areas, such as near Monticello, may have received up to 10.7 inches of rainfall overnight. More rain is falling now, even as the storm moves into Tennessee.

Meanwhile, videos of the situation in south central Kentucky surfaced. It showed residential areas fully submerged under water amid the water level surge.

Here's a video from South Central Kentucky showing structural damage, car submerged, houses flooded and downed powerlines as flood waters surged.

Also read: 4 dead amid flood caused by heavy rains, state of emergency declared : Kentucky governor