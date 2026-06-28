Kentucky flash flood: Metcalfe, Cumberland, and Clinton still under warning; videos show scary water level surge
Flash flooding hit south-central Kentucky after up to 10.7 inches of rain in some areas. It inundated homes and roads as the storm moved into Tennessee.
Central Kentucky saw large amounts of rainfall Saturday, leading to flash flooding in many areas, which has caused the death of at least four people, so far. On Monday, the rainfall-causing weather conditions moved south towards Tennessee.
As it moved, rain fell in south-central Kentucky, and combined with the rainfall in the last 24 hours, it led to severe flash flooding risks in at least three counties in south-central Kentucky: Metcalfe, Cumberland, and Clinton counties.
According to NWS, more than eight inches of rain have fallen overnight in these areas. It has resulted in a massive flood risk. Some areas, such as near Monticello, may have received up to 10.7 inches of rainfall overnight. More rain is falling now, even as the storm moves into Tennessee.
Meanwhile, videos of the situation in south central Kentucky surfaced. It showed residential areas fully submerged under water amid the water level surge.
Here's a video from South Central Kentucky showing structural damage, car submerged, houses flooded and downed powerlines as flood waters surged.
Also read: 4 dead amid flood caused by heavy rains, state of emergency declared : Kentucky governor
The National Weather Service Office in Louisville, Kentucky, shared photos of the mesonet on normal day and on Sunday morning after over eight inches of rainfall since 12:00am local time Sunday. The photo showed the area completely inundated as NWS asked residents to urgently "seek higher ground."
Here's the photo:
Active Flash Flood Warnings In Kentucky
A Flash Flood Emergency remained in effect for Albany, Edmonton and Burkesville until 1:15pm CDT, signaling an exceptionally dangerous flooding situation. Meanwhile, Flash Flood Warnings continued for Columbia, Horse Cave and Cave City until 12:45pm CDT, while Glasgow and Park City remained under a Flash Flood Warning until 1:15pm CDT.
Forecasters warned that additional rainfall could worsen flooding and prolong hazardous conditions throughout the afternoon. The NWS continued to warn that life-threatening flash flooding remained ongoing across parts of south and south-central Kentucky on Sunday as torrential rainfall overwhelmed rivers, creeks and low-lying areas.
Also read: A look at some of the deadliest floods in the US in the last 25 years
Officials urged residents to avoid travel unless necessary and to never drive through flooded roadways, as conditions could change rapidly. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency earlier on Saturday amid the floods. He confirmed that four people lost their lives in the flash floods.
“This is a serious flooding event, where teams have already had to conduct multiple water rescues from vehicles and homes across the commonwealth,” Beshar said. “As more heavy rain continues through late tonight, we need folks to remain alert and to avoid driving, especially after dark when there is limited visibility.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More