The cause of death for Joanna Ruth Shields, a 37-year-old woman whose body was found by hikers in Big Sur, California, has been revealed. A group of hikers discovered Shields’ body near Sykes Hot Springs, located in the Ventana Wilderness area of the Los Padres National Forest in Big Sur, on April 19, according to a statement released by the sheriff’s office at the time. Joanna Ruth Shields cause of death: What were the ‘strangulation marks’ on Big Sur hiker's neck? Coroner’s findings (GoFundMe)

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office Coroner shared in a release on Thursday, July 23, that Shields’ death was determined to be natural, with the cause of death “probable alcohol withdrawal seizures due to chronic alcohol use disorder.” Investigators found no evidence of a crime after a comprehensive forensic examination, a reliable medical and health history and information from Shields’ family.

“During the initial stages of the investigation, media reports referenced witness accounts describing possible strangulation marks and an injury to Ms. Shields' forehead. As is common in death investigations, observations made prior to a forensic examination are considered preliminary and require scientific evaluation. The Coroner’s examination determined that the markings observed on Ms. Shields' body were consistent with “postmortem insect activity” and were not evidence of strangulation or any criminal act. Additionally, the injury observed on her forehead was determined to be “superficial” and was not identified as a contributing factor in her death,” the release said.

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Sheriff-Coroner Tina Nieto said, "Our thoughts and prayers remain with Joanna's family and loved ones. We hope these findings provide them with some measure of peace and closure after several difficult months. I also want to thank our detectives, Coroner's staff, our forensic pathologist, and our public safety partners for their professionalism, compassion, and dedication to conducting a thorough investigation and providing Joanna's family with the answers they deserved."

Joanna Ruth Shields GoFundMe A GoFundMe launched after Shields’ death to cover her funeral expenses described her as someone who “moved through this world with brightness and spontaneity.”

“There was something so free about her… like she belonged to the wind and the sunshine. Often gliding by on her skateboard, with a smile that brightened her gorgeous blue eyes, Joanna was a bright and adventurous spirit who touched the lives of everyone around her,” it added.

One of the hikers who found the Carlsbad, California resident’s body told NBC affiliate KSBW shortly after the discovery, “I didn’t see any blood. She was pale. She had markings around her neck.”

“I don’t want to say, you know, choking marks, but when the firefighter lifted the jacket, he confirmed that she had a big gash on her head,” Gabe Holmes added.

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Shields’ family owns Vinaka Café in Carlsbad. They remembered her in an Instagram post shortly after she was first found.

“Our family is grieving the loss of our youngest. Our sweet Joanna, who was in a tragic backpacking accident last week,” they wrote. “For those of you that knew and loved her we are sending out our hugs to you. She was a bright soul in our community and will be missed by so many.”