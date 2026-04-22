Gilberto Ramos: Texas hiker involved in Angels Landing fall death identified; police probe on

A man from Texas who died after falling from one of America’s most famous and difficult hiking trails has been identified, as officials continue to investigate what happened. Texas hiker Gilberto Ramos dies after fall at Zion’s Angels Landing as probe continues. (Unsplash/ representative image)

On April 17, 2026 at around 2pm local time, officials at Zion National Park received reports that a hiker had fallen from the chained section of the Angels Landing trail which is a steep and popular route known for its narrow paths and sharp drop-offs.

Park rangers and local police responded to the scene. The hiker was later found on the north side of Angels Landing in Zion Canyon, near an area called Big Bend. Recovery work was completed the same evening and the remains were handed over to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner, as per Zion National Park.

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Who was Gilberto Ramos? The National Park Service said on Monday that the hiker has been identified as Gilberto Ramos who was 68 from Laredo in Texas. His identity was confirmed by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner.

However, the officials have not shared any more personal details about him so far.

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What happened to the trail after the incident? According to US National Park Service, after the fall, officials temporarily closed parts of the West Rim Trail, including Scout Lookout and Angels Landing while they carried out response and recovery work.

Angels Landing is also closed from April 20 to April 23 for planned maintenance. Officials said this closure is not related to the incident. No permits are being given during this time. The National Park Service said the day-before lottery will reopen on April 23 for hikes planned on April 24, according to Fox News.

Even though Angels Landing is closed, the rest of the West Rim Trail is still open.

The National Park Service and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating what caused the fall.