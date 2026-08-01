Indian student warns against fake US companies after OPT revocation: ‘My life has ended…’

A plea from an Indian student, urging fellow Indians not to be misled by fraudulent companies in the US, has recently gone viral. The student detailed their experience of having their STEM OPT revoked due to the company's absence of a US presence. This account was shared anonymously in a job group for OPT and CPT students, and the screenshot has gained traction for several reasons. Amid increased scrutiny on OPT programs, an Indian student shares their regret over losing their STEM OPT due to a fraudulent company, calling on peers to secure trustworthy employers. (Via Unsplash)

However, HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of the post.

‘My journey in US over,' says Indian student after STEM OPT revocation "Today I'm crying because my STEM OPT has been cancelled after they issued me the EAD card because the company I'm with are based in India and they only have mailing box on the address and none of them reside in the US. USCIS audited them and they didn't find any office or employer locally in the US and they sent me EAD revocation letter and asked me to leave in 30 days," the post said.

Also Read: Green Card alert: Who could qualify under new American Dream and Promise Act? Here's what TPS and DED holders must know

"My journey in the US is over, but I urge all of you to immediately move to employers who are legit and who are present in person in the US and who have a physical desk where he sits in the US," the message read.

"The consultancy earlier mentioned they have an office but they only had a mailing address and they were minting crores of rupees while jeopardizing the careers of US students. They didn't lose anything but as a student I lost my American Dream," it added.

"I never thought my journey would end like this...my life has ended here but I want to save all of you. I'm still in shock my OPT is revoked," the post said.