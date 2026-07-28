Green Card alert: Who could qualify under new American Dream and Promise Act? Here's what TPS and DED holders must know

The recent development does not result in an immediate alteration of US immigration regulations. The proposal remains a Bill and has yet to be enacted into law. However, advocates are striving to compel a vote in the House of Representatives via a discharge petition, thereby reviving legislation that has been under discussion for several years.

A renewed initiative in the US Congress has brought the American Dream and Promise Act of 2025 back into the spotlight. This has reignited discussions regarding a pathway to permanent residency for eligible Dreamers, recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), and certain beneficiaries of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and Deferred Enforced Departure (DED).

On July 20, official statements from Representative Delia C. Ramirez and Representative Sylvia Garcia indicated that lawmakers initiated a discharge petition to present the Bill on the House floor.

The following day, Representative María Elvira Salazar, a Republican co-lead of the bipartisan legislation, declared that she too had signed the petition.

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Bill awaits Congress approval The discharge petition serves as a procedural mechanism enabling legislators to circumvent House leadership and request a floor vote, provided there is sufficient support from members. To advance the legislation to the full House, the petition must gather signatures from 218 House members.

Even if this threshold is met, the Bill must still receive Senate approval before it can be forwarded to the US President for signing. Until all these procedures are finalized, the proposal remains without legal effect.

Dreamers refer to undocumented immigrants who arrived in the United States during their childhood, frequently accompanied by their parents. A significant number have spent the majority of their lives in the country, received education in American schools, and contribute to the workforce.

Certain individuals are safeguarded by the DACA program, which was established in 2012. DACA permits qualifying individuals to stay and work in the United States on a temporary basis; however, it does not confer permanent residency or a straightforward path to citizenship.

The proposed act aims to close that gap by establishing a route to lawful permanent residency for qualified applicants.

What does the Bill propose? Based on the legislative text and the comments from its sponsors, the proposal aims to:

• Establish a pathway to lawful permanent residency for qualifying Dreamers.

• Permit specific TPS and DED beneficiaries to seek permanent residency.

• Safeguard eligible applicants from deportation while their applications are being processed.

• Mandate that applicants complete background and security checks prior to approval.

The legislation does not automatically confer citizenship. Instead, those who are successful would initially attain lawful permanent residency and could subsequently apply for US citizenship following the current naturalization procedures.

Who is eligible? According to the provisions of the Dream Act, applicants must typically meet several eligibility criteria, which include:

• Entering the United States at or before the age of 18.

• Maintaining continuous presence in the US since January 1, 2021.

• Complying with criminal and national security standards.

• Meeting educational requirements, such as graduating from high school, obtaining an equivalent credential, or enrolling in higher education or vocational training.

Most qualifying applicants would initially be granted conditional permanent resident status for a duration of up to 10 years.

To achieve full permanent residency, they would generally be required to fulfill one of the following:

• Attain a college degree or complete a minimum of two years of eligible higher education or vocational training.

• Serve honorably in the military for at least two years.

• Show approximately three years of employment, with specific allowances for time spent in qualifying education.

Certain current DACA recipients who meet all the necessary conditions may be eligible to apply directly for permanent resident status without first obtaining conditional residency.

What is the situation for TPS and DED holders? The proposal additionally includes certain individuals who are safeguarded under TPS and DED.

TPS refers to a temporary immigration status. DED is a temporary immigration benefit that permits specific individuals from designated countries to reside in the United States.

As per the legislation, applicants who qualify must typically have resided continuously in the United States for a minimum of three years and comply with specific eligibility timelines for the program, in addition to passing background and admissibility assessments.