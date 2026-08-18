ESPN's founder, Bill Rasmussen, dies at 93

Bill Rasmussen, a former local news sports director who turned his interest in the emerging satellite television business into the launch of a global sports media giant, ESPN, has passed away after a battle with Parkinson's disease. He was 93. Bill Rasmussen (X)

The news of his demise was shared on ESPN's official Instagram handle.

"ESPN founder Bill Rasmussen, whose out-of-the-box idea of a 24-hour cable sports network forever changed the landscape of sports media, died today at the age of 93. A game-changer for the ages. Thank you for everything, Bill," the post read.

Honouring Bill, ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro in a statement, said, Bill was a remarkable man -- a visionary and an innovator who conceived the idea of a network entirely devoted to sports."

Jimmy added, "Quite simply, none of us would be here today if it wasn't for Bill's passion and all the hard work and entrepreneurial spirit he put into building ESPN in the late 1970s -- key aspects of our company culture that still carry on to this day."

Rasmussen also introduced round-the-clock sports programming and coverage of the early rounds of the NCAA men's basketball tournament in the spring of 1980, which drew national attention to ESPN, Variety reported.

In 2026, ESPN employs more than 5,900 people around the world and programs eight U.S. television networks, plus sports programming on ABC, along with a mobile app, a burgeoning direct-to-consumer service, a suite of radio programs and podcasts, and social and digital feeds. The outlet, now controlled by Disney, with Hearst and the NFL counted as minority investors, is home to such sports staples as "Monday Night Football," the hot-talk show "First Take" and hours and hours of NFL and NBA telecasts, among other sports coverage," as per Variety.

"Bill was our George Washington and a good friend," said Chris Berman, who joined ESPN three weeks after the network launched in 1979, in a statement. "He was such a grateful person, and every sports fan can be grateful for Bill. He wasn't a glass-half-full guy; his glass was always overflowing with optimism. He greeted everyone with a smile, and we can all smile knowing Bill's legacy."

Rasmussen was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Lois, in 2011 and is survived by two sons, Scott Rasmussen and his wife, Laura and Glenn Rasmussen; his daughter, Lynn Van Hollebeke and her husband, Louie; seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.