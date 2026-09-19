‘iPhone Langar’: Amritsar's Raja D King plans to distribute iPhone 17 ‘as prasad’

Rakesh Trehan, popularly known as 'Raja D King', announced that he was going to host an “iPhone Langar” and distribute about 100 devices for free among people. Rakesh Trehan, popular as 'Raja D King', plans to host an ‘iPhone Langar’. (X/@PTI_News)

"So from September 22, you will see such langars being organised as guided by ‘Jai Mata Di’. It starts September 22, between 12 PM and 2 PM, where iPhones will be given as prasad (blessed offering) to whichever lucky humans ‘Jai Mata Di’ chooses--to the residents of Chandigarh and Mohali," he told ANI.

Who will get the phones? Trehan emphasised "there is no bias here; neither are there any favourites nor anyone special.” He added that the event will be livestreamed for all to watch.

While talking to PTI, he shared, “On September 22, the distribution will begin live here at this very place, in front of everyone. All media are invited. Everyone we invite will be welcome. Those who have come here previously and have been supportive will also be invited. iPhones will be distributed live in front of everyone to selected people from Chandigarh and Mohali. The names of the lucky recipients will be drawn in front of everyone, and they will receive the iPhones.”