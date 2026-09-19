Pune: Worker killed, 5 injured after container truck hits vehicles on highway

One person was killed and five others injured after a container truck rammed into multiple vehicles from behind on the Pune-Bengaluru highway near Pune’s Narhe area early Saturday, police said. A container truck allegedly travelling at high speed hit multiple vehicles on the Pune-Bengaluru highway, killing a 22-year-old worker and injuring five others.

The accident took place near Bhumkar Bridge in the Narhe area at about 12:15am on Saturday. Police have booked the 24-year-old Ajmer-based container truck driver, Dhanraj Ganpatlal Vaishnav, for allegedly driving the vehicle at high speed and crashing into multiple vehicles.

According to officers from the Narhe police station, Vaishnav allegedly drove the vehicle at high speed and in a negligent manner and first hit two small four-wheelers. The container then rammed into a tempo from behind, which hit another truck ahead of it.

A 22-year-old worker, Sandeep Jagannath Kumar, a resident of Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh, who was travelling in the tempo, sustained serious injuries in the collision and later died in hospital, officers said.

Police Inspector (Crime) of the Narhe Police Station Ishwar Chavan said, “Based on the complaint filed by the complainant, Chhote Triloki Turi, a concrete pump tempo driver, an FIR has been filed, and further investigation is going on.”

Police have booked Vaishnav under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act for rash and negligent driving.

Vaishnav was also injured in the accident. After undergoing a medical examination at Sassoon General Hospital, he was taken into police custody.