Udupi , Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday said the government would discuss with officials the demand for a physical survey of areas covered under the Kasturirangan report and take a decision on it. K’taka to decide on physical survey of Kasturirangan report areas after hearing public concerns: CM

Speaking at a meeting with residents and representatives of various organisations at Hebri in Udupi district, Shivakumar said the government wanted to understand the concerns of people living in the region before conveying its decision to the Centre.

The Kasturirangan Committee had recommended declaring 37 per cent of the Western Ghats, covering around 60,000 sq km across six states-Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Keralam and Tamil Nadu-as an Eco-Sensitive Area to balance environmental conservation with development.

"We have to send our decision to the Centre by September 27. We have come here to hear your views and understand the problems you are facing. You have suggested an expert committee and a physical survey on the Kerala model. We will consider these suggestions and discuss the issue in the Assembly," he said.

The government has convened a three-day special session of the Assembly to discuss issues relating to farmers, drought and the Kasturirangan report.

The report will be taken up for discussion on the first day of the session, he said.

Shivakumar said he would also visit Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru to hear the views of people there.

On the Forest Rights Act, he said the government would consider a proposal to prescribe a uniform 25-year limit.

"There is a 25-year limit for some and 75 years for others. We will take a decision on having a uniform 25-year limit and send it to the Centre," he said.

He said forest officials had been instructed not to trouble people living in forest areas.

"Bagair Hukum cultivation and giving land to those who cultivate it are initiatives of our government," he said.

Shivakumar said the government would not make announcements without examining whether they could be implemented.

"We do not do politics on emotions. We are concerned about your lives. The representatives here have sought a zonal management plan and a taluk hospital at Hebri. These issues will be discussed with officials, and a decision will be taken. I should not make announcements before you and forget them later," he said.

He said he would visit Udupi in the coming days and discuss the issues with elected representatives.

Representatives of various organisations and elected representatives who attended the meeting urged the government to conduct a physical survey before finalising the areas to be brought under the Kasturirangan recommendations.

They said the Kasturirangan report covers around 13,000 sq km in Keralam and nearly 20,000 sq km in Karnataka.

According to the representatives, Keralam had conducted a physical survey through a high-level committee and separated inhabited areas from forest areas. They said this reduced the area covered under the recommendations and that a similar exercise in Karnataka could exclude around 5,000 sq km.

They said the Kasturirangan Committee relied on satellite and GPS-based mapping and did not conduct a physical survey.

The representatives raised concerns over the inclusion of populated areas under the proposed ESA.

They said the report referred to villages with fewer than 100 people, while areas with larger populations were also included based on GPS mapping.

They questioned the inclusion of areas with less than 20 per cent protected forest cover.

Residents, they said, were worried that implementation of the recommendations could affect their homes and livelihoods.

The representatives urged the government to form an expert committee and conduct a physical survey. They said the findings could then be placed before the Centre and, if necessary, before the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal.

Before the meeting, Shivakumar told reporters that he had come to Hebri to listen to the people and understand their concerns over the Kasturirangan report.

"I have come to know the sentiments of the people, hear their views and find a solution," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.