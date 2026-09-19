'Monarchy ended but...': Scindia faces backlash as video shows MP rebuke citizen flagging poor roads

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was slammed on social media, with users saying that the monarchy ended, but the BJP leader didn't get the “memo”. This came after a video of Union Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia's interaction with a voter went viral on social media, (PTI File) This came after a video of Scindia's interaction with a voter went viral on social media, in which the Rajya Sabha MP was seen asking the person not to use “this language” toward him when the voter said nobody would vote if the road was not built. “The monarchy ended, but apparently nobody sent Scindia the memo. A citizen says, “Build the road on time, or we won’t vote.” Scindia replies, “Never use this language in front of me,” a user wrote on X while sharing the video.

The user said that citizens were voters, not subjects, and targeted Scindia, who is the head of the erstwhile Gwalior royal family. “Sir, your ancestors were kings. You’re an elected politician. Citizens are voters, not subjects in your kingdom,” they added. Another user said that while the privy purses were abolished and the monarchy ended, “politicians think they are above common people. Do not vote for such arrogant politicians.”

“I request the citizens to complete the construction of the road and then pay toll tax to Govt. This will show everyone the real capability of Indians. After that, CM and MPs and MLAs will mention you in their speeches and probably invite you to their office and give you a shawl if you are lucky,” another social media user said.

“His Highness Shrimant Maharaja Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia,” a user wrote.