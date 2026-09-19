News channel executive denied bail in excise case in Kerala

A court in Wayanad on Friday denied bail to Reporter TV’s managing director Anto Augustine in a case regarding alleged possession of liquor in excess of permissible limits . India News

The bail petition was rejected by Judicial First Class Magistrate Adheena Biju in Sultan Bathery. The court on Thursday had remanded Augustine to judicial custody till September 30 after conducting a detailed hearing.

The counsel for the excise department is expected to file a petition on Friday demanding his custody for interrogation.

The prosecution had opposed bail stating that the probe was in its preliminary stages. It also argued that Augustine, if released on bail, could influence witnesses.

Excise officials had seized around 67 litres of liquor, including foreign-made foreign liquor, Indian-made foreign liquor and wine, during raids conducted on Wednesday at Augustine’s home in Muttil in Wayanad district. Officials said they will also probe if a portion of the seized liquor is illicit in nature. Augustine was charged under sections 55(a), 55(i) and 58 of the Kerala Abkari Act.

The liquor seizure on Wednesday took place as part of statewide raids in the probe into alleged irregularities in connection with the cancelled visit of Lionel Messi and the Argentine football team to the state. Reporter Broadcasting Corporation is part of Augustine’s corporate assets and was planned as the event’s private sponsor The allegations against RBC and Augustine include GST fraud and financial transactions abroad in violation of the Foreign Exchange Money Act.