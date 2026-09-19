HT Morning News Brief Sept 19: India faces 100% tariff threat under US Act, Meghna Gulzar's film opens to slow response
Here's a quick look at today's top stories — from politics and world affairs to sports and entertainment — so you can start your day fully informed.
Good morning. Here's a quick look at today's top stories — from politics and world affairs to sports and entertainment — so you can start your day fully informed.
India faces up to 100% tariff threat as Trump signs Russia-Iran Sanctions Act
India could face tariffs of up to 100% on its exports to the US after President Donald Trump signed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act into law on Friday. The legislation, passed by the US House of Representatives two days earlier, gives Trump expanded authority to impose such tariffs on the top five buyers of Russian oil and gas — a list that currently includes India among its members. Read more here
Tata Sons’s move to grant Chandrasekaran another term short of shareholder math
The shareholding math required for N Chandrasekaran to retain his Tata Sons directorship appears heavily stacked against him, a day after the board revolted against the majority owner Tata Trusts to grant him a third term as chairman. As the holding company’s annual general meeting remains shrouded in uncertainty, the cold numbers needed to approve his directorship simply do not add up, Mint calculations showed. Read more here
India to get its first dengue vaccine Qdenga by first half of 2027
Deep Dive
Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s Laboratories will promote and distribute India’s first anti-dengue vaccine by Takeda Pharmaceuticals across India’s private market for paediatric and adult vaccination, the companies announced on Friday. The Takeda vaccine—Qdenga—is likely to be introduced in India in the first half of 2027, they added. However, the vaccine’s price has not yet been decided. Click here to know more
Daayra box office collection day 1: Kareena Kapoor’s film with Prithviraj Sukumaran opens to ₹90 lakh
Meghna Gulzar’s directorial Daayra, which brings together Kareena Kapoor and Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran for the first time on the big screen, has started its theatrical run with a slow response at the box office. As per Sacnilk, the crime thriller has recorded an estimated India net collection of ₹90 lakh on its opening day so far. The film is currently running across 2,238 shows in India and recorded an occupancy of 11.65% on Friday. Click here to know more
Neeraj Chopra admits missing Asian Games due to injury ‘does hurt’: ‘Friends know I’m not in the best place’
Neeraj Chopra was one of India's leading hopes at the Asian Games 2026, as many predicted he would, at the very least, feature on the podium in the men's javelin throw. However, fate had other plans as a last-minute injury during a training session ruled him out of the quadrennial event. Almost a month after confirming he would miss the Asian Games, the Tokyo Olympics gold medallist opened up about the missed event, sharing his thoughts on recent injury troubles. Read more here
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Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More