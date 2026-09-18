Dr Reddy’s to distribute Qdenga, India’s first dengue vaccine
The Takeda vaccine, Qdenga, is likely to be introduced in India in the first half of 2027 and the price has not yet been decided
Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s Laboratories will promote and distribute India’s first anti-dengue vaccine by Takeda Pharmaceuticals across India’s private market for paediatric and adult vaccination, the companies announced on Friday. The vaccine, Qdenga, is likely to be introduced in India in the first half of 2027, they added. The vaccine’s price has not yet been decided.
“The approval for marketing authorisation was just granted in July. Hence, the immediate priority is to complete the necessary local processes required before commercial distribution can begin. It would be premature to speculate on pricing before the remaining local processes are complete,” said Mahender Nayak, head of intercontinental markets, Takeda.
He added that through the collaboration announced on Friday, Takeda and Dr Reddy’s will support healthcare-professional engagement, disease awareness, promotion and distribution of Qdenga across India’s private market for paediatric and adult vaccination, in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements.
“While inclusion in India’s public immunisation programme remains an important long-term ambition, private-market availability through Dr Reddy’s will provide a pathway for eligible individuals to access the vaccine once it becomes available. Further details will be shared at the appropriate time,” said Nayak.
The collaboration follows the approval of Qdenga’s marketing authorisation by India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation in July for people aged 4-60 years.
Dengue remains a significant and evolving public-health challenge in India. According to a nationwide dengue surveillance study by the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory of the Indian Council of Medical Research, all four dengue virus serotypes (DENV-1 to DENV-4) are co-circulating across multiple regions in India, with 1 in 14 patients infected with multiple dengue serotypes concurrently.
With cases occurring year-round across India, dengue prevention and management is an urgent public-health priority.
Qdenga is a live-attenuated tetravalent dengue vaccine, built on a DENV-2 backbone with structural proteins from DENV-1, DENV-3, and DENV-4, enabling broad immune coverage across all four dengue serotypes.
The vaccine is administered as a two-dose regimen, given three months apart. At least 60,000 participants were studied in the global clinical programme across eight dengue-endemic countries (Brazil, Colombia, Panama, the Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, Philippines, Thailand and Sri Lanka).
The seven-year pivotal Phase 3 TIDES (Tetravalent Immunization against Dengue Efficacy Study, DEN-301) trial showed overall efficacy for all four dengue virus serotypes through seven years, highlighting the durability of the vaccine’s safety and efficacy profile across diverse populations worldwide.
“As the second-largest vaccine player in India, we believe the introduction of India’s first approved dengue vaccine is an important development for the country’s healthcare landscape. Through our collaboration with Takeda, we look forward to making Qdenga available to eligible individuals and contributing to efforts aimed at addressing the country’s dengue burden,” said MV Ramana, CEO, Global Generics, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRhythma Kaul
Rhythma Kaul is the national health editor of the Hindustan Times. She has been reporting on public health, medicine, and medical research, with a particular focus on how government decisions and health system reforms shape people’s lives. Rhythma has over 25 years of journalistic experience. She joined Hindustan Times in 2008, and has since covered everything from pandemics and infectious diseases to cutting‑edge medical research and climate‑related health challenges. Her stories routinely track the work of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, department of pharmaceuticals, and key national health programmes, making complex medical science and policy accessible to a wide audience. One of her prominent news breaks has been the 2012 Baby Falak case: A two-year-old brutally battered baby girl was admitted to AIIMS-Delhi with severe head injuries, multiple fractures, human bite marks, and burns. The police investigation revealed this to be a case of multi-state human-trafficking racket. She was profiled by The Wall Street Journal for breaking this story. Rhythma holds a Master’s degree from Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi. Prior to Hindustan Times, she worked with the India Today Group. Rhythma can be contacted at rhythma.kaul@hindustantimes.com. Her X handle is @RamblingBrook.Read More