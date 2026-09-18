Friend smears cake on birthday boy's face, gets stabbed to death in Jammu: Police
The celebration took a violent turn during the cake-cutting ceremony after Nair smeared cake on Neeraj’s face, police said.
A birthday celebration on a roadside in Jammu turned fatal after a man allegedly attacked his friend with a sharp-edged weapon following a dispute over cake being smeared on his face, police said on Friday.
The incident came to light around 9 pm on Thursday when Pawan Nair alias “Sameer” was brought to Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu by his friends John Sotra, Gaurav Singh and Sugandh Bhatti, reported news agency PTI.
Doctors declared him brought dead, following which the Police Post Government Medical College Jammu informed Police Station Janipur, a police spokesperson said.
Dispute broke out during birthday celebration
A preliminary inquiry revealed that Neeraj was celebrating his birthday on a roadside near Lower Roop Nagar, where his friends, including Nair, Sotra, Singh and Bhatti, were present. Neeraj was accompanied by his brother Rishu.
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The celebration took a violent turn during the cake-cutting ceremony after Nair smeared cake on Neeraj’s face, police said.
Describing the sequence of events, the police spokesperson said the cake-smearing incident triggered a verbal altercation between the two men. Although their friends intervened to pacify them, Neeraj allegedly became enraged and attacked Nair with a “khokhri” he was carrying.
“Neeraj was accompanied by his brother Rishu. During the cutting of the cake, the deceased Nair smeared cake on the face of Neeraj, triggering a verbal duel. When Sotra, Singh and Bhatti pacified them, Neeraj got enraged, took out a 'khokhri' which he was carrying and attacked Nair on his neck, causing grievous injury.”
Cops search for attack weapon
Following the incident, Police Station Janipur registered a murder case and arrested the accused, Neeraj alias “Anshu”, and his brother, Rishu, in connection with the murder, the PTI report added.
Police are working to recover the weapon allegedly used in the offence, the spokesperson said. The deceased’s body has been shifted to the GMC mortuary for a post-mortem examination, while further investigation is underway.
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