20-year-old man kills friend over dispute in Delhi, hides body in a trunk; arrested from Maharashtra

A 20-year-old man allegedly killed his 26-year-old friend over an old dispute and concealed his body in a trunk inside a jhuggi in New Delhi's Pandara Park. The police said that the accused allegedly hit the victim on the head with a blunt object, which resulted in Sunny’s death. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO/Representational Image)

The Delhi police arrested the accused, identified as Rakesh, from Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Thursday after a sustained investigation led the cops to the location, where he was allegedly hiding, within a day of the body being found.

What happened? According to the police, the victim, identified as Sunny, was found dead inside a trunk at a jhuggi on Sunanda Bhandari Marg on Wednesday after police received information about a foul smell emanating from the premises.

According to the PTI report, the victim was engaged in various jobs, including part-time sweeping and gig work.

On the other hand, Rakesh, the accused, was a friend of the deceased and unemployed at the time. A resident of Pandara Park, the accused had studied till Class 9, the police said.

The police said that the accused allegedly hit the victim on the head with a blunt object, which resulted in Sunny’s death. The motive of murder is understood to be an old dispute between the two.

The accused and his associates were allegedly seen taking the deceased's motorcycle to another location. They had also stopped using their own mobile phones.

Case filed, accused arrested The Delhi police filed a murder case under Section 103(1) of the Baratiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS). The investigating teams then analysed footage from CCTV cameras installed near the crime scene and along adjoining routes. The police said this helped investigators develop leads on the accused and eventually zero in on them.

Following sustained investigation and raids, the main accused, Rakesh, was apprehended in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar on Thursday. The police said that he is being brought to Delhi on transit remand.

Further investigation and interrogation are underway.

73-year-old apprehended In a separate incident, a 73-year-old man was apprehended after his car allegedly hit a motorcycle parked on the roadside on Africa Avenue Road in Delhi's RK Puram area.

The incident took place at around 10 pm on September 17 when the motorcycle was parked on Africa Avenue Road, on the stretch from Bhikaji Cama Place towards RK Puram Metro Station.

According to police, 21-year-old Tanish Tokas, a resident of Munirka Village, was sitting on his parked black motorcycle when a blue-coloured Honda Amaze, allegedly driven by Venu Gopal, a resident of Vasant Kunj, hit the motorcycle

Following the impact, Tokas fell from the motorcycle, while the two-wheeler was dragged for some distance by the car.

Police clarified that Tokas himself was not dragged by the vehicle, and the victim was medically examined and did not sustain any serious injuries. A case under Sections 281 and 125(a) of the BNS has been registered at RK Puram Police Station in connection with the incident.