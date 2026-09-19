Thiruvananthapuram, The KITE is rolling out the 'Tharapadham' project across government schools in Keralam as part of a major digital upgrade in the public education sector. KITE rolls out Tharapadham digital education project across Keralam schools

Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education, the technical arm of the General Education department, is implementing the initiative as part of the state government's 100-day action plan to improve the quality of public education.

The initiative aims to modernise the digital systems currently used by the General Education department through artificial intelligence and bring them under a unified platform, according to a statement.

Instead of logging in separately to multiple school portals such as Sampoorna, Sampoorna Plus, Sahitham, Samagra and Samanwaya, users can now access them through a single sign-on-integrated dashboard.

Under Tharapadham, an online digital interactive whiteboard called 'Samagra Canvas' has also been introduced for teachers handling Classes 1 to 12, KITE Chief Executive Officer K Anvar Sadath said.

The upgraded 'Sampoorna Plus' portal has been designed to include comprehensive data not only from government and aided schools but also from CBSE, ICSE, Kendriya Vidyalayas and recognised unaided schools across Keralam.

The portal allows schools to record student attendance, examination scores and co-curricular assessments for Classes 1 to 12.

The digital learning repository 'Samagra' has been enhanced with artificial intelligence capabilities and revamped as 'Samagra Plus'.

It provides essential digital learning resources for classrooms.

In addition, Samagra Plus allows teachers of Classes 1 to 10 to prepare teaching manuals in line with their scheme of work and enables headteachers to review and approve them.

Facilities to record classroom observation notes, inspection reports by education officers and School Resource Group decisions, along with monitoring capabilities extending to the state level, have also been incorporated into Samagra Plus.

The mentoring portal 'Sahitham', conceptualised to provide individualised attention and academic support to students, has been updated in line with the revised textbooks.

The director of General Education has issued a circular directing all schools to actively use these facilities.

As part of the Tharapadham project, schools must mandatorily record the mentoring activities and learning progress of students in Classes 1 to 7 on the portal from this academic year.

Heads of institutions must strictly ensure compliance with the 'Cyber Safety Protocol 2026', including the formation of school-level cyber safety committees.

The circular directs district and sub-district education officers to ensure the timely implementation of Tharapadham in their respective jurisdictions.

KITE will conduct specialised training sessions for education officers and teachers as part of the rollout, Sadath added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.