Man shares rule for surviving corporate life without giving up hobbies: ‘Get your job done’

Corporate life often comes with an unwritten set of expectations, from meeting targets to appearing constantly committed to work. An Instagram video has now sparked a discussion after a man shared what he believes is the simplest way to deal with workplace perceptions: let your performance speak for itself. A man advised employees to focus on targets, saying consistent results give them greater freedom at work. (Instagram/kashiviswanathkosuri)

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‘Whatever you have to deliver, just don’t miss that’ Taking to Instagram, Kashi Viswanath shared a video offering his perspective on surviving corporate life and dealing with workplace expectations.

“If you stay happy, your colleagues or people at the office will think that this job isn't important to you. If you pursue your hobbies, they'll think you aren't prioritising your job. There is only one way to prove your work. Whatever your KPIs or KRAs are, whatever you have to deliver, no matter what reason in the world, just don't miss that. Get the numbers done. Get your job done. After that, whatever you do, no one will question you. If you fail to deliver that, even if you did a hundred other things right, no one is going to appreciate it. It's better if you understand this truth,” he said in the video.

The clip was shared with the caption, “Only way to answer at work - by your work.”

Watch the clip here: