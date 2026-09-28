Wipro Bengaluru Marathon: Participants run 10 km without water, call it ‘absolute disaster’

Runners who took part in the Wipro Bengaluru Marathon on Sunday were in for a rude shock over inadequate water supply, few toilets along the route and poor crowd management. Over 4,500 people participated in the 13th edition of the marathon, which was organised by NEB Sports — but many took to social media after the event to register their disappointment. Wipro Bengaluru Marathon participants complained of poor management (Facebook/@marathonbengaluru) “Post-apocalyptic scene” Shaaz A Khan took to the social media platform X to share his experience of the Wipro Bengaluru Marathon. Khan claimed that after the 6 km mark and till the 16-17 km mark, none of the water stations had any water. “It was a post-apocalyptic scene, watching people reach out and empty every water-can just for a sip,” he wrote. The Bengaluru man said that people ran without water for 10 kilometres. Some even stopped to buy their own water, but this too was made more difficult by the fact that few shops were open on Sunday morning.

“And all this, right at the most gruelling part of the run near the MG Road flyover. For full marathoners, this was their kilometre 25-35 stretch. Looking at everyone panting, I was genuinely scared of witnessing a cardiac arrest,” he said on X. Khan also alleged that the toilets were few and far between, leading to long queues. He was not alone in raising these questions. (Also read: Stuck in a loop: India’s stagnant marathon scene) “Absolute logistical disaster” Shritilekha, a Bengaluru resident, called the Wipro Bengaluru Marathon an “absolute logistical disaster” where participants had to deal with lack of water and suffocation due to overcrowding. “Running out of drinking water completely past the 10km mark and recycling unwashed plastic cups are severe public health hazards,” she wrote on X. “To top it off, funneling 42,000 finishers into a suffocating, overcrowded stadium with the exit 250 meters away created a genuinely dangerous human bottleneck,” she added.