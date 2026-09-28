Proposed Sikh marriage bill: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lawmakers, community members review draft

A proposed law to give full legal recognition and protection to Sikh marriages in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been reviewed by lawmakers, government officials and representatives of the Sikh community at a consultation held here. Participants were told that the proposed legislation would go beyond the Anand Marriage Act, 1909, which mainly provided legal recognition to marriages performed according to the Sikh Anand Kaaraj ceremony.

The meeting earlier this week discussed the key provisions of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sikh Anand Kaaraj Bill, 2026, its current status and the remaining steps before it can be presented to the provincial assembly, said Gurpal Singh, vice chairperson of the Parliamentary Caucus on Minorities and a member of the provincial assembly.

Muhammad Saeed-ur-Rehman, local government focal person for family laws, briefed the meeting on the legislative process. He said that after vetting by the law department, the bill would be sent to the Cabinet Committee on Legislation.

After approval by the committee, the bill would be placed before the provincial cabinet and subsequently presented in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly for consideration.

The proposed law aims to provide a clear legal framework for Sikh marriages, covering the solemnisation of Anand Kaaraj, compulsory registration and issuance of marriage certificates, matrimonial rights and duties, maintenance, custody, reconciliation and dissolution of marriage.

Anand Kaaraj is the traditional Sikh marriage ceremony, performed according to Sikh religious traditions and centred on the recitation of the four ‘Laavaan’ in the presence of Sri Guru Granth Sahib.

Participants were told that the proposed legislation would go beyond the Anand Marriage Act, 1909, which mainly provided legal recognition to marriages performed according to the Sikh Anand Kaaraj ceremony.

Under the proposed law, both parties would have to be at least 18 years old and give their free and full consent to the marriage.

Consent obtained through force, fraud, coercion, misrepresentation or undue influence would not be considered valid.

The bill also makes registration of Sikh marriages compulsory and proposes licensing Anand Kaaraj Registrars through the local government, elections and rural development department.

A registered Anand Kaaraj would be recognised as a valid marriage for legal and civil purposes, including inheritance, succession, maintenance, guardianship, legitimacy of children, family registration and identity documents.

The proposed Anand Kaaraj certificate would also serve as legal proof of marriage before courts, tribunals, government departments and other public institutions.

The bill provides for equal rights and responsibilities of spouses, including mutual respect, support and maintenance.

It also seeks to protect Sikh families from violence, coercion and abuse and provides legal mechanisms for reconciliation and dissolution of marriage.

The proposed law would give Family Courts jurisdiction over matrimonial matters involving Sikh marriages.

Asker Pervaiz, chairperson of the Parliamentary Caucus on Minorities and a member of the provincial assembly, said the legislation was intended to provide the Sikh community with a clear and accessible legal framework while respecting its religious traditions.

Gurpal Singh said the Sikh community had long needed an effective legal mechanism for marriage registration, documentation and related family matters.

He said the final law should remain consistent with Sikh religious traditions while providing legal protection and certainty to Sikh families.

Qamar Naseem, member of the bill’s drafting committee, said the organisation had provided technical support to the local government department and the Parliamentary Caucus on Minorities in preparing and reviewing the proposed legislation.

He said continued consultation with Sikh religious and community representatives would be important as the bill moved through the legislative process.

Participants stressed the need to ensure that the marriage registration system was simple, accessible and available to Sikh families across the province.