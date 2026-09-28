Two crashes in Navi Mumbai leave 36-year-old woman dead, nine injured

NAVI MUMBAI: A 36-year-old woman was killed and nine people were injured in two separate road accidents reported hours apart in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

The fatal crash took place around 1.30pm near Sarsole Signal on the CBD-bound lane of Palm Beach Road in Nerul, where a speeding taxi collided with an autorickshaw carrying the woman, a bank employee and Seawoods resident.

According to police, the taxi was allegedly being driven rashly and at high speed by 35-year-old Mobin Asif Sheikh when it collided with the autorickshaw. The woman suffered serious injuries in the crash and later died.

Police said the taxi driver was allegedly driving rashly, negligently and at high speed, resulting in the collision and the woman’s death.

The Nerul police arrested Sheikh and registered a case under Sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence), 125(a) (endangering safety) and 281 (penalises rash or negligent driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. API Nakul Nyamane is conducting the preliminary investigation.

Hours later, at around 5.45pm, nine people were injured when an Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus allegedly suffered brake failure while descending a slope after crossing Belapur Ghat.

The Murud-bound bus was travelling from Mumbai when the driver allegedly lost control after the brakes failed. The bus then rammed into three autorickshaws and three cars travelling ahead, damaging all six vehicles.

The nine injured passengers and motorists were taken to MGM Hospital, CBD Belapur, for treatment.

“The bus appears to have suffered a brake failure while descending the slope, following which the driver lost control and the bus collided with the vehicles ahead. Nine people were injured and shifted to MGM Hospital. We are investigating the exact cause of the brake failure,” said senior police inspector Arun Pawar of CBD police station.

Police personnel rushed to the spot and helped evacuate the injured. The damaged vehicles blocked part of the road, affecting traffic movement until traffic police cleared the carriageway.

A case has been registered at the CBD police station. Police are examining the bus to determine whether a mechanical failure caused the alleged brake failure and led to the collision.