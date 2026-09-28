Water, water everywhere, yet one-fourth of UP remains parched
The uneven rainfall pattern comes at a crucial time for agriculture, with Kharif crops, particularly paddy, entering the harvesting phase. While excessive rainfall in several districts, especially over the last three days, has raised concerns over waterlogging and damage to standing and mature crops, farmers in rainfall-deficient districts continue to face inadequate moisture availability.
Uttar Pradesh may have received nearly 8% more rainfall than normal this monsoon from June to September 27, but the statewide surplus masks a striking agricultural divide, with 19 of the state’s 75 districts still recording deficient or scanty rainfall as the season draws to a close.
The uneven rainfall pattern comes at a crucial time for agriculture, with Kharif crops, particularly paddy, entering the harvesting phase. While excessive rainfall in several districts, especially over the last three days, has raised concerns over waterlogging and damage to standing and mature crops, farmers in rainfall-deficient districts continue to face inadequate moisture availability.
Both situations are likely to affect the production and productivity of Kharif crops and could also hamper Rabi sowing, which is set to begin next month.
According to the latest rainfall data available with the agriculture department, the state has received 797.1 mm of rain against the normal 739.8 mm, a surplus of 7.7%. However, the aggregate figures conceal wide variations across districts.
As many as 26 districts have received more than 120% of their normal rainfall, while 19 have received less than 80%. Four districts — Shamli, Deoria, Ghaziabad and Kushinagar — have received less than 40% of their normal rainfall.
Shamli in western UP has received just 31.8% of its normal rainfall, while Deoria in eastern UP has recorded 32%. Ghaziabad and Kushinagar have received 36.4% and 39.6%, respectively. The highly deficient belt, receiving more than 40% but up to 60% of normal rainfall, includes Bhadohi, Jaunpur, Kanpur Dehat, Hapur, Mau, Pilibhit, Aligarh and Mathura.
Seven districts — Siddharth Nagar, Mainpuri, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Saharanpur, Kaushambi, Amethi and Sant Kabir Nagar — have received more than 60% but up to 80% of their normal rainfall.
In contrast, Sambhal has received 195% of its normal rainfall since June, followed by Mahoba at 191.2%, Hamirpur at 186.4%, Kanpur Nagar at 178%, Banda at 177.3% and Chitrakoot at 174.8%.
The contrasting rainfall pattern has different implications for agriculture across regions. In excess-rainfall districts, repeated spells of heavy rain towards the end of the season could complicate the harvesting and drying of mature paddy and other Kharif crops. In deficient districts, inadequate rainfall could affect soil moisture and increase dependence on irrigation.
“Excessive rain is likely to damage paddy, pulses, oilseeds and millets, particularly in waterlogged fields. Similarly, the deficient monsoon in around 20 districts will also affect production and productivity despite alternative irrigation arrangements,” former agriculture director (statistics) Rajesh Kumar Gupta said.
He said both situations could hamper the coming Rabi sowing because of excessive moisture in waterlogged fields and inadequate moisture in low-rainfall districts.
The rainfall data, Gupta said, presents a paradox for the state’s agriculture — a monsoon that is surplus on paper but uneven on the ground.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBrajendra K Parashar
Brajendra K Parashar is a Senior Journalist with the Hindustan Times, based in Lucknow, with nearly three decades of experience covering governance, public policy, politics and development in Uttar Pradesh. Over the years, he has reported extensively on key sectors, including energy and renewable power, mobility and transport, road safety, agriculture and allied sectors and issues related to farmers, rural development, taxation under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and public administration. A seasoned political correspondent, Parashar closely tracks the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and has covered every major election in Uttar Pradesh right from three-tier panchayat elections and urban local body polls to Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. He also reports regularly on the proceedings of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature, bureaucracy, governance, policy decisions and administrative developments with focus on their impact on public life. His reporting is known for its strong analytical approach, extensive use of official data. His areas of interests include investigative journalism, long-form political and policy analysis, data-driven reporting, elections and institutional reforms. Parashar holds a postgraduate degree in Political Science with First Division from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), followed by a Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication from the same university. His inclination towards journalism began during his student days, when he regularly contributed letters to editors and articles to newspapers and magazines. In the mid-1990S, his essay, “Should India Switch Over to the Presidential Form Of Government?”, published in Politics India magazine edited by noted constitutional expert Subhash C Kashyap, was adjudged the best entry in a national competition. His work has received professional recognition, including the Hindustan Times Journalist of the Month Award for an impactful series on drinking water issues during the 2010 Lok Sabha election campaign. Originally from Kasganj in western Uttar Pradesh, Parashar is currently based in Lucknow where continues to report on politics, governance and public policy.Read More