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Delhi cop assaulted by group of people

A Delhi Police head constable alleged he was assaulted by six to seven people late on Wednesday night when he was at a shop in north Delhi’s Mangolpuri, police said

Published on: Sep 28, 2026, 07:42:30 IST
By HT Correspondent
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A Delhi Police head constable alleged he was assaulted by six to seven people late on Wednesday night when he was at a shop in north Delhi’s Mangolpuri, police said.

Police said the attack was also recorded on a CCTV installed in the area. (Photo for representation)
Police said the attack was also recorded on a CCTV installed in the area. (Photo for representation)

According to investigators, the victim HC Krishna said he has suffered five stitches near his eyes and injuries near his jaw. Krishna is posted at the Aman Vihar police station and was on his way back home at around 12.15am on Wednesday, when he stopped at a shop near a petrol pump in Mangolpuri to buy cold drinks.

“Some boys at the shop misbehaved with me. I scolded them and sent them away. But as I left, around eight boys came and beat me with baseball bats. They also hit on my mouth and there is swelling in the jaw. I am not able to eat or chew anything,” he said in his complaint, adding that the boys also took his phone and gold chain away.

Police said the attack was also recorded on a CCTV installed in the area.

“After the incident, I went to Vijay Vihar police station, but they didn’t take my complaint. They told me that the area where the fight took place comes under Mangolpuri police station,” Krishna said.

Officers said his allegations are being verified and a case has been registered at Mangolpuri police station. Police said they are looking for the accused people.

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