Chitkara varsity suspends classes till October 1 amid student unrest

Chitkara University near Rajpura has suspended regular academic activities for four days, from September 28 to October 1, amid ongoing student protests over unverified social media claims regarding the alleged deaths of two students on campus. The order, however, does not apply to faculty and staff, who have been directed to report for duty as usual. (HT)

In a circular issued on Sunday, the university said September 28 to October 1 would be observed as “non-teaching working days” due to administrative reasons. The order, however, does not apply to faculty and staff, who have been directed to report for duty as usual.

Since October 2 is a national holiday and October 3–4 falls on the weekend, classes will resume on October 5, according to the university communication.

The development comes two days after unverified social media claims alleging that two girl students had died by suicide on campus, triggering student protests and clashes at the university.

The claims gained traction after students reported hearing screams on the night of September 24 and spotting two ambulances on the premises.

Citing a lack of clear communication from campus management, a large group of students assembled on Friday night to demand answers. The demonstration escalated into vandalism, with protesters smashing window panes, damaging university infrastructure, attacking responding police vehicles, and manhandling officers on the scene.

Patiala police said no deaths or suicides had been reported from the campus, while medical authorities confirmed no post-mortem involving a university student had been conducted in recent days.

Police officials said students who raised the allegations of two missing girls could not provide their names or other identifying details, and an inquiry has been initiated to verify the claims.

The university also clarified that two ambulances at the girls’ hostel early on September 24 were for a student returning from the hospital, categorically denying any associated death or suicide. It also stated that a man seen at the hostel was simply visiting his daughter and was entirely unconnected to any alleged incident.