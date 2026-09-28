Two injured in two separate bus crashes in Noida and Greater Noida

Noida: A 33-year-old bicycle-riding man sustained grievous injuries after being allegedly hit by a private bus in Gautam Budh Nagar district’s Noida Sector 62 late Saturday, police said on Sunday. In Greater Noida, a driver in his 30s was left wounded after his bus carrying 30 passengers rammed into a moving truck from behind on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. (HT Photo)

According to police, the incident took place around 9.30pm when the victim, Anil (single name) who works at a factory in Sector 62 and resides in Sector 63-located Chotpur Colony, was returning home on a bicycle.

Officials said his bicycle got hit from behind, causing him to fell off it. But his right leg came under the wheels of that bus. However, the bus driver managed to flee the scene, leaving him bleeding.

Locals alerted the police on the emergency helpline and he was rushed to a nearby hospital in Sector 39, from where doctors referred him to a Delhi hospital, where his condition is stable.

A purported video of the incident recorded by a passerby that went viral on social media, shows the bus escaping from the spot. HT could not independently confirm its authenticity.

Officials said a case will be registered after receiving a complaint from the victim’s family, and further probe is underway.

Separately, in Greater Noida, a driver in his 30s was left wounded after his bus carrying 30 passengers rammed into a moving truck from behind on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, officials said, adding that a probe found he dozed off.

Police said all passengers, except the private bus driver, escaped without any injuries.

“At around 1am, we were informed by a local that a bus had rammed into a truck on the EPE in Dankaur,” said Manoj Kumar, station house officer, Dankaur police station.

The incident left front portion of the bus completely damaged and the driver, Abrar (single name), a Jaipur resident, sustained injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where his condition is stable, said officials.

No case has been registered as yet and further investigation is underway, they added.