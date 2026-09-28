Rape case: Ludhiana Police raid ex-SAD leader Amarjit Chawla’s residence, question family

The Rupnagar police on Sunday raided the Model Town Extension residence of former SGPC member and ex-Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Amarjit Singh Chawla, who has been booked in a rape case. Police officials, familiar with the probe, said the questioning was aimed at determining whether any family member had a role or knowledge of the alleged offence. (HT)

A team from Sri Anandpur Sahib police station, which is investigating the case registered on August 21 following a complaint by a Bahrain-based woman originally from Sangrur, questioned Chawla’s wife and other family members for nearly two hours. The complainant alleged that she was wrongfully confined and repeatedly sexually assaulted.

Police officials, familiar with the probe, said the questioning was aimed at determining whether any family member had a role or knowledge of the alleged offence.

Chawla, who has dismissed the charges as baseless and part of a political conspiracy, tendered his resignations from all party posts and the SGPC before going into hiding. According to unconfirmed reports, Chawla has fled to Canada.

The SAD has accepted his resignation and divested him of all the positions in the party. The Sikh clergy and the SGPC have tried to do damage control by excommunicating him and forming a probe panel tasked with submitting its report in 15 days.

Senior police officials declined to disclose the details of the investigation, citing the matter as sub judice. However, officers, requesting anonymity, confirmed that documents and technical evidence had been collected during the visit to Chawla’s residence.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jashandeep Singh said the family members were questioned to ascertain whether they had any involvement in the case. “We have collected further documents and gathered additional information as part of the investigation,” he said.

Police teams are also conducting raids at locations where Chawla is suspected to be staying in an effort to arrest him. The DSP added that efforts to trace and apprehend him were continuing.