5 days after joining, ex-ED officer Niranjan quits Amritpal-led party

Just five days after joining the Akali Dal Waris (Punjab De), former Enforcement Directorate deputy director Niranjan Singh resigned from the jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh-led party, citing ideological differences. When contacted, Niranjan did not elaborate on the specific issues that led to his resignation. (HT)

He was inducted into the party fold on September 23 in the presence of acting party president Tarsem Singh, Amritpal’s father, and Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali in Chandigarh. Amritpal is currently incarcerated in Assam in the 2023 Ajnala police station attack case. Punjab is set to go to polls early next year.

“I had extended his support to the Akali Dal (WPD), over issues including the drug menace in Punjab, corruption, gangsters, extortion and the alleged involvement of police personnel in drug trafficking but there are differences on some issues which are non- negotiable,” the ex-ED officer said in a brief note issued on Sunday.

When contacted, Niranjan did not elaborate on the specific issues that led to his resignation.

Waris Punjab De’s acting chief Tarsem said Niranjan had not contacted him before disassociating himself from the party.

“Niranjan knew about our ideology and issues well before joining our party. He might have told my other colleagues before taking such a decision,” he said.

A party leader, privy to the development, said Niranjan, who joined the party along with former DSP Balwinder Singh Sekhon, had made some controversial statements in interviews after joining.

“The leadership had conveyed its objections to his statements that did not align with the party’s ideology. He might have felt offended and left us,” the senior leader said, requesting anonymity.

Niranjan, who retired from government service in May 2021, had probed several high-profile drug cases, including the multi-crore Jagdish Bhola drug racket. He had questioned senior politicians, including former ministers Bikram Singh Majithia and Sarwan Singh Phillaur, in connection with the case, which he probed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. He had also questioned Capt Amarinder Singh’s son Raninder Singh and several popular Punjabi singers.

On the day of his retirement, he received a show-cause notice from his department. Since then, he has filed several complaints with the Union finance ministry against senior officials in his department, alleging that attempts were made to hamper his investigations.