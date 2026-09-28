Himachal Pradesh governor calls for collective action for a drug-free state

Himachal Pradesh governor Kavinder Gupta on Sunday attended the 25th edition of the annual programme ‘Manthan’ organised by Rotary Club Shimla Midtown. Former WWE wrestler Khali with Himachal Pradesh governor Kavinder Gupta at Lok Bhavan in Shimla on Sunday. (Deepak Sansta)

He congratulated the office-bearers and members of the club on completing 25 editions of the programme and appreciated the initiative for promoting awareness and social responsibility among students.

More than 400 students from schools in and around Shimla, along with around 150 teachers, parents and members of the Rotary Club, participated in the programme. Competitions and activities were organised on important themes including environmental concerns, population-related challenges and prevention of drug abuse.

Appreciating the creativity and enthusiasm of the participating students, the Governor said that the issues being addressed through ‘Manthan’ were among the important challenges facing society and would also shape the future of coming generations.

Expressing concern over the state’s fragile ecology, Gupta said that Himachal’s forests, water sources, rivers, glaciers, mountains and biodiversity were not only natural assets but also a legacy for future generations.

The Governor said that drug abuse affects not only an individual’s health but also families, society and the nation’s youth power. The fight against drugs, therefore, required the active participation of families, educational institutions, society, voluntary organizations and, most importantly, young people.

Referring to the Government of India’s Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, he called for collective efforts to transform the vision of Nasha Mukt Himachal into a people’s movement.

Khali discusses sporting talent in Himachal

Shimla Renowned former WWE wrestler Dalip Singh Rana, popularly known as ‘The Great Khali’, on Sunday met governor Kavinder Gupta and discussed the promotion of sporting talent in Himachal Pradesh at Lok Bhavan during a courtesy visit.

The governor welcomed Rana and appreciated his remarkable journey from Himachal Pradesh to the international wrestling arena.

Gupta said Rana’s achievements have brought recognition to Himachal Pradesh and India at the global level and have inspired generations of young people to pursue their dreams with determination, discipline and hard work.

During the interaction, the wrestler shared his experiences from his journey in professional wrestling and discussed various issues related to sports, empowering youth and promoting sports.

The governor emphasised the need to provide young people with greater opportunities, proper guidance and suitable platforms to showcase their abilities in different sporting disciplines.