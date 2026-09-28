Quote of the day by Ranbir Kapoor: ‘You have to find yourself in your work, work with good people and…'

Born to Bollywood royalty, Ranbir Kapoor has turned himself into a star of the Hindi film industry in his own right. The son of actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh, and the grandson of actor-director Raj Kapoor, Ranbir made his acting debut in Bollywood in the 2007 film, Saawariya.

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The film flopped, but that did not stop him from starring in multiple blockbusters across genres over the following years and gaining acclaim for his performances. Ranbir is married to fellow actor Alia Bhatt, with whom he shares a daughter, Raha.

The actor celebrates his birthday every year on September 28. Commemorating the day, today’s quote is an excerpt from his 2016 interview with Man’s World. The quote reads: “You have to find yourself in your work, work with good people and constantly reinvent yourself.”

What is the meaning of Ranbir Kapoor’s quote? Ranbir Kapoor has always had a romantic hero appeal, but his choice of films throughout his career has been, to an extent, unconventional and unpredictable. When asked about it in the interview, the actor shared that he was exploring different facets and challenging himself in his craft.

He stated that in films and arts in general, there is nothing better than charting your own path, and someone who is strictly following the footsteps of others is not likely to go beyond the horizon of what has already been done.