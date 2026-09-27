World Tourism Day 2026: Your holiday now starts before you board the flight, and travel brands know it
Indian travellers increasingly value airport lounges, loyalty rewards, personalised benefits and seamless experiences as integral parts of their holidays today.
There was a time when I reached an airport with one fairly simple agenda: check in, get through security, find coffee and reach my gate. Anything nice that happened in between was a bonus.
That relationship with airports has changed rather dramatically. Lounge access is saved on our cards, reward points are checked before bookings are made, and airport dining benefits can influence where we spend the two hours before a flight. The holiday, in many ways, has already started before anyone calls your boarding group. And travel companies have noticed.
This World Tourism Day, one interesting shift in Indian travel is happening not at the destination, but in all those hours surrounding the flight. The airport experience and the benefits attached to a booking are becoming part of what travellers consider when judging value.
The airport is no longer just the waiting room
Rohan Bhalla, Commercial MD, South, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand at Collinson International, says luxury for many Indian travellers has moved beyond simply buying premium products. “For many Indian travellers today, luxury extends beyond premium products to a seamless, well-considered journey,” he says.
The numbers from Collinson International make the airport part of this conversation particularly interesting. According to its research in India:
- 93% of travellers have used a lounge or another premium airport service at least once
- 83% say card-linked lounge access has improved their airport experience
- More than half of Priority Pass members surveyed say they would actively take steps to retain their membership
That last figure says quite a bit. Lounge access is no longer necessarily something you use because your credit card happens to offer it. For some travellers, access itself has become a benefit worth keeping.
Bhalla says airport experiences are increasingly influencing how travellers think about “value, comfort and status”, with demand expanding beyond lounges into dining, wellness and relaxation options.
Your flight ticket is becoming just one part of the deal
Then there is another change happening quietly behind your bookings. Airlines increasingly want a relationship with travellers that begins before the flight and continues after baggage collection. Amresh Acharya, Managing Director and CEO of Loylty Rewardz, points out that airline passengers represent a particularly valuable consumer group for marketers. This has encouraged airlines to work with hotels, banks, airport retailers, travel experience companies and consumer brands.
In practical terms, the traveller is no longer collecting a benefit from just one company.
“Airlines are now teaming up with other travel providers like hotels, travel experience providers, financial institutions such as card issuing banks, shopping outlets like duty-free shops and other D2C goods and service providers,” says Acharya. Co-branded cards and coalition loyalty programmes are helping travellers earn rewards across several categories and then use those benefits across a wider group of services.
The next travel perk may know what you actually want
This is also where personalisation enters the airport. Acharya says companies are increasingly using data intelligence, AI platforms and marketing automation to make traveller benefits more contextual. In simple terms, the aim is to stop giving every passenger the same perk and start offering something that fits how that person travels. Bhalla sees personalisation, convenience and digital connectivity becoming increasingly important to premium travel too.
And perhaps that is the bigger World Tourism Day story here. We spend plenty of time talking about where Indians are travelling next. The more interesting question may be what they now expect to happen between booking the ticket and reaching that destination. A comfortable seat still matters. So does a good hotel room. But increasingly, so do the coffee before boarding, the lounge during a long wait, the points sitting in an account and the benefit you did not have to ask for.
The holiday has quietly stretched beyond the destination. Travel brands now want a place in almost every part of it.
Similar articles for you
I went to Coorg for three days and came back rethinking how I take holidays and plan family vacations
Tried and Tested: Every suitcase I have reviewed so far, simplified into one buying guide
Destination Buzz: Planning a Switzerland train holiday in 2026? Here’s what to know about the Grand Train Tour
I compared hard shell VS soft shell luggage; here's what I'd buy again
Handpicked monsoon destinations in India backed by hospitality experts; what to pack, how to plan
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeha Khandelwal
Neha Khandelwal Content Lead, HT Travel | Travel & Lifestyle Journalist With over 10 years of content writing experience, Neha Khandelwal is a lifestyle journalist and the Content Lead at HT Travel. She specialises in destinations, hotels, aviation, luggage, travel gear, and practical guides that help readers plan smarter and travel better. Her work combines first-hand experience, expert insights, and extensive research to create stories that are informative, useful, and easy to follow. Career Journey & Experience Neha began her writing career as a freelance journalist in 2010 before entering mainstream media with The Times of India in 2022. She later joined Hindustan Times, where she has written extensively across travel, lifestyle, home, and consumer trends. Her professional background extends beyond journalism. Before moving into digital media full-time, she spent nearly a decade in interior design, managing residential projects from concept to execution. She also trained in visual merchandising with Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons and worked with women-led startups across design and operations. These experiences continue to shape her storytelling, especially in how she evaluates hotels, design-led stays, hospitality spaces, and travel experiences. A naturally curious learner, Neha has completed beginner certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and other creative pursuits. She has read more than 2,000 books, trained in Bharatanatyam for 8 years, and ghostwritten a book on Ladakh tourism. Subject Expertise Travel is at the heart of Neha's work. She covers destinations, hotels, airlines, luggage, packing strategies, travel accessories, and emerging travel trends through a mix of reporting, product testing, and conversations with industry experts. A frequent traveller herself, she approaches every trip with a journalist's curiosity and a planner's mindset, focusing on experiences that readers can realistically recreate. From choosing the right cabin bag to decoding hotel openings and destination trends, her writing prioritises practical advice over promotional claims. Her background in interior design also gives her a distinct perspective on architecture, hospitality design, boutique hotels, luxury stays, and thoughtfully designed spaces. Education & Professional Background Neha holds a Master's degree in Interior Design. Her early experience in interior design, visual merchandising, and design operations gives her a unique understanding of aesthetics, functionality, and user experience, adding depth to her coverage of hotels, resorts, and travel spaces. Editorial Philosophy "As an avid, research-driven traveller, my goal is simple. To answer the questions you actually have before booking a trip. I cut through the promotional noise with honest reporting and expert insights. Making travel planning seamless, smart, and reliable so you always know where to go next."Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.