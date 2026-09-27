World Tourism Day 2026: The star rating is losing its grip on how Indian travellers choose a hotel
Indian travellers are looking beyond hotel star ratings, prioritising privacy, personalisation, local experiences, good food, convenience and genuine value.
When was the last time you booked a hotel simply because it had five stars? Chances are, you checked the photographs, zoomed into the bathroom, read reviews, looked at breakfast, checked the location on Google Maps and possibly spent an unreasonable amount of time deciding if that infinity pool actually looked as good as it did on Instagram. Somewhere along the way, the star rating became just one part of the decision. And that may be one of the more interesting shifts happening in Indian travel right now.
“The term ‘luxury’ is worn out, overused and diluted. Traditional star ratings no longer guide modern travel decisions,” says Burkhard Wolter of Six Senses Fort Barwara. He points to pricing, brand perception and peer reviews as increasingly important factors influencing where people stay.
So, what are travellers looking for instead?
A large room and a fancy lobby have not suddenly become irrelevant. The difference is that travellers now seem to be asking a slightly more demanding question: What am I actually getting out of this stay? For Wolter, that means travellers increasingly look at mindfulness, time efficiency, wellness and sustainability.
Manmeet Singh, General Manager at Ran Baas, The Palace, sees a similar change, particularly around the value placed on time and privacy. “Today’s luxury traveller is much more conscious of how an experience makes them feel,” says Singh. “They are willing to pay a premium for things that are increasingly difficult to buy in everyday life: privacy, convenience, exclusivity, seamless service and access to something that cannot easily be replicated elsewhere.”
In practical terms, that can mean:
- Privacy and quieter spaces
- Personalised service without excessive formality
- Good food that connects you with the destination
- Local cultural and heritage experiences
- Wellness experiences with an actual purpose
- Smooth booking, check-in, and service
- Flexibility to spend the holiday at your own pace
Basically, the hotel cannot rely on a grand lobby to do all the talking anymore.
A bigger room is nice. Being understood may be nicer
Roop Partap Choudhary, Executive Director at Noor Mahal, Delhi NCR Karnal by Marriott International, says the meaning of “the best” itself is changing. “For many travellers, having a seamless experience, avoiding unnecessary friction and being able to slow down has become a luxury in itself,” he says.
That last bit feels particularly relevant. Indian holidays have traditionally had a habit of becoming extremely enthusiastic itineraries. Breakfast at eight, sightseeing at nine, lunch at one, another attraction at three and dinner somewhere you absolutely must try at eight.
Now, doing absolutely nothing for an afternoon can be part of what you paid for. Choudhary also points towards greater interest in private culinary experiences, wellness, local culture and stays that can bend around personal interests rather than asking every guest to follow the same formula.
And this is not only about expensive hotels
Interestingly, expectations are rising at the value end too. Travellers may happily skip the fancy extras, but cleanliness, safety, comfort, reliable WiFi, good food and efficient service are becoming difficult to compromise on. Singh puts it simply: value no longer automatically means the lowest price. It means feeling that what you received justified what you paid.
That could explain why star ratings alone tell only part of the story today.
By 2030, technology may push this even further. Wolter believes AI could eventually play a role in suggesting when someone needs a holiday and where they should go based on their needs, while Singh expects technology to quietly remember preferences and simplify logistics.
Yet all three hospitality leaders circle back to something decidedly human: feeling recognised, having your time respected and coming home with something more memorable than a photograph of the hotel lobby.
Perhaps that little row of stars beside the hotel name still matters. It just has a lot more competition now.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeha Khandelwal
Neha Khandelwal Content Lead, HT Travel | Travel & Lifestyle Journalist With over 10 years of content writing experience, Neha Khandelwal is a lifestyle journalist and the Content Lead at HT Travel. She specialises in destinations, hotels, aviation, luggage, travel gear, and practical guides that help readers plan smarter and travel better. Her work combines first-hand experience, expert insights, and extensive research to create stories that are informative, useful, and easy to follow. Career Journey & Experience Neha began her writing career as a freelance journalist in 2010 before entering mainstream media with The Times of India in 2022. She later joined Hindustan Times, where she has written extensively across travel, lifestyle, home, and consumer trends. Her professional background extends beyond journalism. Before moving into digital media full-time, she spent nearly a decade in interior design, managing residential projects from concept to execution. She also trained in visual merchandising with Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons and worked with women-led startups across design and operations. These experiences continue to shape her storytelling, especially in how she evaluates hotels, design-led stays, hospitality spaces, and travel experiences. A naturally curious learner, Neha has completed beginner certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and other creative pursuits. She has read more than 2,000 books, trained in Bharatanatyam for 8 years, and ghostwritten a book on Ladakh tourism. Subject Expertise Travel is at the heart of Neha's work. She covers destinations, hotels, airlines, luggage, packing strategies, travel accessories, and emerging travel trends through a mix of reporting, product testing, and conversations with industry experts. A frequent traveller herself, she approaches every trip with a journalist's curiosity and a planner's mindset, focusing on experiences that readers can realistically recreate. From choosing the right cabin bag to decoding hotel openings and destination trends, her writing prioritises practical advice over promotional claims. Her background in interior design also gives her a distinct perspective on architecture, hospitality design, boutique hotels, luxury stays, and thoughtfully designed spaces. Education & Professional Background Neha holds a Master's degree in Interior Design. Her early experience in interior design, visual merchandising, and design operations gives her a unique understanding of aesthetics, functionality, and user experience, adding depth to her coverage of hotels, resorts, and travel spaces. Editorial Philosophy "As an avid, research-driven traveller, my goal is simple. To answer the questions you actually have before booking a trip. I cut through the promotional noise with honest reporting and expert insights. Making travel planning seamless, smart, and reliable so you always know where to go next."Read More
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