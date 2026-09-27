World Tourism Day 2026: Indian travellers now want more from every stay

A five-star room, a fancy breakfast and someone opening the car door used to tick many of the boxes for luxury travel. Today, Indian travellers seem to be asking a more practical question: what am I actually getting from this stay? The answer is increasingly about time, privacy, personalisation, food, wellness and a genuine connection with the place.

Santosh Shetty, General Manager, Taj Palace, Lucknow, says the shift is quite clear. “Today, luxury is less about simply having access to a five-star address and more about how a stay makes a guest feel.”

That change is showing up across different kinds of luxury hotels, from city properties to nature retreats. At Taj Palace, Lucknow, the destination itself becomes part of the experience, with its food, tehzeeb, craftsmanship and heritage offering plenty for guests to explore. At Naukuchia House, Naukuchiatal, the appeal is far removed from a city hotel. The 42-key retreat beside Naukuchiatal Lake puts the focus on nature, quiet and Kumaoni culture.

Sanjeev Kumar, General Manager, Naukuchia House, says guests are increasingly willing to pay for “the space to slow down, for privacy and for experiences that cannot simply be replicated in a city hotel.” That could mean lakeside yoga, forest bathing, a Kumaoni herbal tea ritual or a meal made with ingredients sourced from within 20 miles of the property.

Luxury is getting personal For hotels, the biggest shift may be that guests no longer see the room as the entire product. A spacious room and good amenities still matter, but they are becoming the starting point.

The things travellers are paying closer attention to now include:

• Personalised dining and service

• Wellness rooted in the destination

• Privacy and flexible itineraries

• Local food, culture and experiences

• Technology that saves time rather than adding another task

The same pattern is visible at Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida, which is transitioning to Radisson Collection MBD. The property says dining, wellness, design and curated experiences are becoming a bigger part of why guests choose to spend time at a hotel.

The idea is simple. A hotel can now be part of the trip itself, rather than just the place where travellers sleep.

And value travellers are asking smarter questions too This shift is not limited to luxury guests. At the value end, travellers are becoming far more careful about what their money gets them. Across the three properties, the basics remain remarkably consistent. Clean rooms, safety, comfortable accommodation, good food, reliable service and convenience are still non-negotiable. But the lowest price is no longer automatically seen as the best deal.

As Shetty puts it, “Value today is not necessarily about choosing the lowest price. It is about receiving a strong and consistent overall experience for the price paid.”

That could mean spending less on the room but paying for one memorable local experience. It could also mean choosing a hotel because the location, food and service save time and effort during the trip.

What could travel look like by 2030? The three hospitality voices point towards a future where technology works quietly in the background, while human service becomes more meaningful.

Premium travel is likely to focus increasingly on:

• Privacy and personalisation

• Local food and culture

• Nature and wellness

• Flexible experiences

• Smooth service from booking to check-out

Good value, meanwhile, will still begin with the basics, but travellers will expect those basics to be dependable. The difference may come from small, genuine experiences that help them connect with the destination. And that may be the biggest change in Indian travel. Luxury is no longer only about having more. Value is no longer only about paying less. For many travellers, the real measure of a stay is becoming much simpler: did the experience feel worth my time and money?

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