World Tourism Day 2026: Indian travellers now want more from every stay
Indian travellers are redefining luxury and value, placing greater importance on meaningful experiences, wellness, comfort and genuine local connections.
A five-star room, a fancy breakfast and someone opening the car door used to tick many of the boxes for luxury travel. Today, Indian travellers seem to be asking a more practical question: what am I actually getting from this stay? The answer is increasingly about time, privacy, personalisation, food, wellness and a genuine connection with the place.
Santosh Shetty, General Manager, Taj Palace, Lucknow, says the shift is quite clear. “Today, luxury is less about simply having access to a five-star address and more about how a stay makes a guest feel.”
That change is showing up across different kinds of luxury hotels, from city properties to nature retreats. At Taj Palace, Lucknow, the destination itself becomes part of the experience, with its food, tehzeeb, craftsmanship and heritage offering plenty for guests to explore. At Naukuchia House, Naukuchiatal, the appeal is far removed from a city hotel. The 42-key retreat beside Naukuchiatal Lake puts the focus on nature, quiet and Kumaoni culture.
Sanjeev Kumar, General Manager, Naukuchia House, says guests are increasingly willing to pay for “the space to slow down, for privacy and for experiences that cannot simply be replicated in a city hotel.” That could mean lakeside yoga, forest bathing, a Kumaoni herbal tea ritual or a meal made with ingredients sourced from within 20 miles of the property.
Luxury is getting personal
For hotels, the biggest shift may be that guests no longer see the room as the entire product. A spacious room and good amenities still matter, but they are becoming the starting point.
The things travellers are paying closer attention to now include:
• Personalised dining and service
• Wellness rooted in the destination
• Privacy and flexible itineraries
• Local food, culture and experiences
• Technology that saves time rather than adding another task
The same pattern is visible at Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida, which is transitioning to Radisson Collection MBD. The property says dining, wellness, design and curated experiences are becoming a bigger part of why guests choose to spend time at a hotel.
The idea is simple. A hotel can now be part of the trip itself, rather than just the place where travellers sleep.
And value travellers are asking smarter questions too
This shift is not limited to luxury guests. At the value end, travellers are becoming far more careful about what their money gets them. Across the three properties, the basics remain remarkably consistent. Clean rooms, safety, comfortable accommodation, good food, reliable service and convenience are still non-negotiable. But the lowest price is no longer automatically seen as the best deal.
As Shetty puts it, “Value today is not necessarily about choosing the lowest price. It is about receiving a strong and consistent overall experience for the price paid.”
That could mean spending less on the room but paying for one memorable local experience. It could also mean choosing a hotel because the location, food and service save time and effort during the trip.
What could travel look like by 2030?
The three hospitality voices point towards a future where technology works quietly in the background, while human service becomes more meaningful.
Premium travel is likely to focus increasingly on:
• Privacy and personalisation
• Local food and culture
• Nature and wellness
• Flexible experiences
• Smooth service from booking to check-out
Good value, meanwhile, will still begin with the basics, but travellers will expect those basics to be dependable. The difference may come from small, genuine experiences that help them connect with the destination. And that may be the biggest change in Indian travel. Luxury is no longer only about having more. Value is no longer only about paying less. For many travellers, the real measure of a stay is becoming much simpler: did the experience feel worth my time and money?
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeha Khandelwal
Neha Khandelwal Content Lead, HT Travel | Travel & Lifestyle Journalist With over 10 years of content writing experience, Neha Khandelwal is a lifestyle journalist and the Content Lead at HT Travel. She specialises in destinations, hotels, aviation, luggage, travel gear, and practical guides that help readers plan smarter and travel better. Her work combines first-hand experience, expert insights, and extensive research to create stories that are informative, useful, and easy to follow. Career Journey & Experience Neha began her writing career as a freelance journalist in 2010 before entering mainstream media with The Times of India in 2022. She later joined Hindustan Times, where she has written extensively across travel, lifestyle, home, and consumer trends. Her professional background extends beyond journalism. Before moving into digital media full-time, she spent nearly a decade in interior design, managing residential projects from concept to execution. She also trained in visual merchandising with Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons and worked with women-led startups across design and operations. These experiences continue to shape her storytelling, especially in how she evaluates hotels, design-led stays, hospitality spaces, and travel experiences. A naturally curious learner, Neha has completed beginner certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and other creative pursuits. She has read more than 2,000 books, trained in Bharatanatyam for 8 years, and ghostwritten a book on Ladakh tourism. Subject Expertise Travel is at the heart of Neha's work. She covers destinations, hotels, airlines, luggage, packing strategies, travel accessories, and emerging travel trends through a mix of reporting, product testing, and conversations with industry experts. A frequent traveller herself, she approaches every trip with a journalist's curiosity and a planner's mindset, focusing on experiences that readers can realistically recreate. From choosing the right cabin bag to decoding hotel openings and destination trends, her writing prioritises practical advice over promotional claims. Her background in interior design also gives her a distinct perspective on architecture, hospitality design, boutique hotels, luxury stays, and thoughtfully designed spaces. Education & Professional Background Neha holds a Master's degree in Interior Design. Her early experience in interior design, visual merchandising, and design operations gives her a unique understanding of aesthetics, functionality, and user experience, adding depth to her coverage of hotels, resorts, and travel spaces. Editorial Philosophy "As an avid, research-driven traveller, my goal is simple. To answer the questions you actually have before booking a trip. I cut through the promotional noise with honest reporting and expert insights. Making travel planning seamless, smart, and reliable so you always know where to go next."Read More