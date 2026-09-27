World Tourism Day 2026: Less waiting, more space and better service are changing premium travel in India
Indian travellers increasingly value faster airport processes, personal service, connectivity and comfortable spaces, reshaping what premium travel means.
There was a time when paying more for travel meant a bigger seat, a better meal and a lounge pass. For Indian travellers today, the real upgrade may be much simpler: getting through the airport without wasting time, having enough space to breathe and knowing someone has thought about the little details.
That is changing how premium travel is being defined, from the airport terminal to the aircraft cabin. “Modern luxury is thoughtful, not showy. It is about choice, confidence and experiences that make the journey feel worth it,” says Ms Shivani Singh Deo, Country Manager, India, Virgin Atlantic. Christoph Schnellmann, Vice Chairman of Noida International Airport, sees a similar shift. He says Indian travellers are increasingly willing to spend more on experiences that save time, reduce friction and make the overall journey more comfortable.
Less waiting is becoming a luxury
Nobody particularly wants to spend the first hour of a holiday standing in a queue. As travel volumes grow, smoother airport processes and easier movement through terminals are becoming an important part of the premium experience.
For Schnellmann, this could mean efficient passenger processing, clear information, comfortable waiting areas and services that help travellers manage more of their trip with ease.
There is also a wider change taking place. The airport is no longer being seen only as the place between the road and the aircraft. At Noida International Airport, the aim is to give passengers reasons to arrive earlier, with lounges, retail, food and beverage and experiential spaces forming part of the overall experience.
More space, fewer crowds is the new trend
Space is becoming valuable in its own right. For travellers, premium can mean having somewhere comfortable to sit, finding a quieter corner or simply moving through a terminal without feeling rushed. Schnellmann expects space and privacy to become even more important as passenger numbers increase.
The same applies in the aircraft cabin. Virgin Atlantic’s Upper Class offering brings together privacy, flexibility, personal service and a fully flat bed, while its Premium cabin offers additional space, priority services and enhanced dining.
The common thread is simple: travellers are paying for comfort that they can actually feel.
Better service means knowing what matters
Premium service is also becoming less formal and more personal. Virgin Atlantic’s refreshed Heathrow Clubhouse, for instance, gives customers different ways to spend their pre-flight time, from working and dining to watching a film or taking time for wellness.
“It is about giving customers more choice, comfort and control,” says Singh Deo.
That idea extends to value travel too. Indian travellers may be careful about what they spend, but comfort, reliability, cleanliness, connectivity and convenience are increasingly seen as essentials rather than extras.
Technology is part of that equation. Virgin Atlantic says fleet-wide Starlink Wi Fi will give customers stronger connectivity from take-off to touchdown.
By 2030, the premium travel experience may therefore have less to do with excess and more to do with removing the things travellers find tiring. Schnellmann describes this as “comfort luxury”, where having more space, more choice, less friction and a better experience becomes more valuable than simply paying for something expensive.
And perhaps that is the clearest sign of how Indian travel has changed. The best upgrade may simply be having more time left to enjoy the trip.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeha Khandelwal
Neha Khandelwal Content Lead, HT Travel | Travel & Lifestyle Journalist With over 10 years of content writing experience, Neha Khandelwal is a lifestyle journalist and the Content Lead at HT Travel. She specialises in destinations, hotels, aviation, luggage, travel gear, and practical guides that help readers plan smarter and travel better. Her work combines first-hand experience, expert insights, and extensive research to create stories that are informative, useful, and easy to follow. Career Journey & Experience Neha began her writing career as a freelance journalist in 2010 before entering mainstream media with The Times of India in 2022. She later joined Hindustan Times, where she has written extensively across travel, lifestyle, home, and consumer trends. Her professional background extends beyond journalism. Before moving into digital media full-time, she spent nearly a decade in interior design, managing residential projects from concept to execution. She also trained in visual merchandising with Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons and worked with women-led startups across design and operations. These experiences continue to shape her storytelling, especially in how she evaluates hotels, design-led stays, hospitality spaces, and travel experiences. A naturally curious learner, Neha has completed beginner certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and other creative pursuits. She has read more than 2,000 books, trained in Bharatanatyam for 8 years, and ghostwritten a book on Ladakh tourism. Subject Expertise Travel is at the heart of Neha's work. She covers destinations, hotels, airlines, luggage, packing strategies, travel accessories, and emerging travel trends through a mix of reporting, product testing, and conversations with industry experts. A frequent traveller herself, she approaches every trip with a journalist's curiosity and a planner's mindset, focusing on experiences that readers can realistically recreate. From choosing the right cabin bag to decoding hotel openings and destination trends, her writing prioritises practical advice over promotional claims. Her background in interior design also gives her a distinct perspective on architecture, hospitality design, boutique hotels, luxury stays, and thoughtfully designed spaces. Education & Professional Background Neha holds a Master's degree in Interior Design. Her early experience in interior design, visual merchandising, and design operations gives her a unique understanding of aesthetics, functionality, and user experience, adding depth to her coverage of hotels, resorts, and travel spaces. Editorial Philosophy "As an avid, research-driven traveller, my goal is simple. To answer the questions you actually have before booking a trip. I cut through the promotional noise with honest reporting and expert insights. Making travel planning seamless, smart, and reliable so you always know where to go next."Read More
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