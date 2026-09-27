World Tourism Day 2026: Less waiting, more space and better service are changing premium travel in India

There was a time when paying more for travel meant a bigger seat, a better meal and a lounge pass. For Indian travellers today, the real upgrade may be much simpler: getting through the airport without wasting time, having enough space to breathe and knowing someone has thought about the little details.

That is changing how premium travel is being defined, from the airport terminal to the aircraft cabin. “Modern luxury is thoughtful, not showy. It is about choice, confidence and experiences that make the journey feel worth it,” says Ms Shivani Singh Deo, Country Manager, India, Virgin Atlantic. Christoph Schnellmann, Vice Chairman of Noida International Airport, sees a similar shift. He says Indian travellers are increasingly willing to spend more on experiences that save time, reduce friction and make the overall journey more comfortable.

Less waiting is becoming a luxury Nobody particularly wants to spend the first hour of a holiday standing in a queue. As travel volumes grow, smoother airport processes and easier movement through terminals are becoming an important part of the premium experience.

For Schnellmann, this could mean efficient passenger processing, clear information, comfortable waiting areas and services that help travellers manage more of their trip with ease.

There is also a wider change taking place. The airport is no longer being seen only as the place between the road and the aircraft. At Noida International Airport, the aim is to give passengers reasons to arrive earlier, with lounges, retail, food and beverage and experiential spaces forming part of the overall experience.

More space, fewer crowds is the new trend Space is becoming valuable in its own right. For travellers, premium can mean having somewhere comfortable to sit, finding a quieter corner or simply moving through a terminal without feeling rushed. Schnellmann expects space and privacy to become even more important as passenger numbers increase.

The same applies in the aircraft cabin. Virgin Atlantic’s Upper Class offering brings together privacy, flexibility, personal service and a fully flat bed, while its Premium cabin offers additional space, priority services and enhanced dining.

The common thread is simple: travellers are paying for comfort that they can actually feel.

Better service means knowing what matters Premium service is also becoming less formal and more personal. Virgin Atlantic’s refreshed Heathrow Clubhouse, for instance, gives customers different ways to spend their pre-flight time, from working and dining to watching a film or taking time for wellness.

“It is about giving customers more choice, comfort and control,” says Singh Deo.

That idea extends to value travel too. Indian travellers may be careful about what they spend, but comfort, reliability, cleanliness, connectivity and convenience are increasingly seen as essentials rather than extras.

Technology is part of that equation. Virgin Atlantic says fleet-wide Starlink Wi Fi will give customers stronger connectivity from take-off to touchdown.

By 2030, the premium travel experience may therefore have less to do with excess and more to do with removing the things travellers find tiring. Schnellmann describes this as “comfort luxury”, where having more space, more choice, less friction and a better experience becomes more valuable than simply paying for something expensive.

And perhaps that is the clearest sign of how Indian travel has changed. The best upgrade may simply be having more time left to enjoy the trip.

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