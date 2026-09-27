Do you feel short of breath bending down to tie your shoes? Cardiologist explains how it is an early heart failure sign

“Have you ever bent down to tie your shoes and suddenly felt short of breath?” Dr Yaranov asked a potent question in the caption. According to him, while bending down to do any simple task, if you feel short of breath, not because of age, weight , or being out of shape, then it is an alarming sign you shouldn't ignore.

Despite its alarming name, heart failure does not mean your heart has completely stopped working; it means the heart is too weak or stiff to circulate blood and oxygen efficiently. Therefore, it is important to know any early signs. On September 13, Dr Dmitry Yaranov shared an Instagram Reel highlighting one of these early signs that many ignore—Bendopnea.

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Early warning signs of heart failure can appear days or weeks in advance, and knowing them can save a life. According to the Mayo Clinic , heart failure is a serious medical condition where the heart muscle cannot pump blood well enough to meet the body's needs.

Dr Yaranov highlighted that this condition has a name, and it is called bendopnea. “When you bend forward, more blood returns to the heart. If the filling pressure inside the heart is already high, the heart cannot handle the extra volume,” he explained.

As a result, you can feel breathless within seconds, and it usually improves when you sit back up. “This can be an early sign of heart failure or fluid overload. Your body is sending you a message, not a misunderstanding,” he cautioned.

According to Science Direct, bendopnia is most commonly linked to advanced heart failure. Bending forward shifts fluid in your abdomen, which puts extra pressure on a weakened heart that cannot pump blood effectively. This raises pressure inside the heart and lungs.

Further, highlighting that if this sounds familiar, one should not ignore it, Dr Yaranov added, “Bring it up. Get checked. It matters.”

About the expert Dr Dmitry Yaranov is a cardiologist and Program Director of Advanced Heart Failure, Heart Transplant and Mechanical Circulatory Support (MCS) at Baptist Memorial Health Care in Memphis, Tennessee. A graduate of Samara State Medical University, he has over a decade of clinical experience and specialises in heart failure, heart transplantation, hypertension, cardiomyopathy and preventive cardiovascular care.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.