I put these 5 kajals to the test, and two of them survived water and sweat

I tried and tested these 5 kajals for smudgefree look (HT) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less When it comes to makeup, kajals always have my back. In fact, I have always believed that a good kajal can instantly make the eyes look more defined. Whether I am heading to work, stepping out for dinner or simply want to make my eyes look a little more awake, kajal is one makeup product I reach for almost every day. But there is one thing that can completely ruin a good kajal: water and sweat. So, I decided to put five kajals to the test and see how they actually perform outside a perfectly air-conditioned room. I looked at pigmentation, application, smoothness, smudging and, most importantly, how well they held up when exposed to water and sweat. Kajals I tested: REVLON Colorstay One Stroke Defining Eyeliner Kajal

RENEE Midnight Kohl Kajal Pencil

MARS Won't smudge Won't budge Smooth Glide Matte Kajal

Colors Queen Extreme Dimension Kajal

Glam21 Double Drama Kajal + Eyeliner Duo Here is what I liked and disliked about each one

Revlon was one of two kajals that genuinely impressed me during my water-and-sweat test. I liked how smoothly it glided across my lash line without needing too much pressure. The kajal stayed up on my eyes almost the entire night without smudging. Its pigmentation was rich enough to define my eyes in a single pass, which I appreciate. What stood out to me was its staying power. Even after coming in contact with water and dealing with sweat, the kajal stayed remarkably well in place. I had to remove it using makeup remover wipes. Another best part is that it has a very smooth consistency, and my eyes felt like I wasn't wearing it altogether. Another positive is that the kajal is wax-based and free from mineral oils, which does not irritate my eyes. The only downside is that it is not a retractable kajal, and it had to be sharpened, which feels like an added task to me. What I liked: Smooth application, intense colour and impressive staying power. What I disliked: It can take a little effort to remove at the end of the day. Needs to be sharpened.

2 . RENEE Midnight Kohl Kajal Pencil | Waterproof, Smudgeproof With Sharpener | 24 Hours Long Stay | Darkest Black | One Swipe Application | Vitamin E, Olive Oil and Castor Oil | Matte Finish |1.5 Gm Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The RENEE Midnight Kohl Kajal was easy to use and gave me the dark, defined look I generally want from a kajal. It has a dark, rich pigment that gave my eyes a perfect Kohled look. I particularly liked its creamy feel during application. It did not drag across my eyelid, making it comfortable to apply along both the upper and lower lash lines. However, when I put it through my water and sweat test, it did not perform as strongly as Revlon. The kajal does have staying power, but I noticed some fading and movement after exposure to moisture. Just like Revlon, this one also comes with a sharpener and needs to be finely sharpened to get that intense look. The kajal is infused with the goodness of Vitamin E, olive oil, and castor oil that makes the application smoother and smudge-free. For everyday wear when I am not expecting a particularly hot or humid day, I would still consider reaching for it. What I liked: Creamy texture, easy application and good pigmentation. What I disliked: The staying power could be better in humid or sweaty conditions.

MARS was the other clear standout in my test. The name promises a lot, and in my case, it actually lived up to it. The kajal glided smoothly and gave me an intense matte black finish without requiring several strokes. This was time-saving and confidence-boosting in itself. But what really made me take notice was how it behaved when I introduced water and sweat into the test. It stayed put considerably better than the other kajals I tried. In fact, when I tried this one on my wrist, I literally had to rub it to remove the stroke. For me, this was by far the best kajal I had tried without being pricey too. Its pitch-black pigmentation defined my eyes well without being too overpowering. This is one that I will keep reaching for in whatever climatic conditions I am in. What I liked: Smooth glide, matte finish, deep pigmentation and excellent resistance to water and sweat. What I disliked: The intense pigmentation means I need to be careful while applying it for a softer everyday look.

Colors Queen gave me the bold eye look I was expecting from a kajal with “Extreme Dimension” in its name. However, the kajal is not as smudge-proof as it seems to be. Plus, it does not have a pitch-dark colour that the other kajals in the list added to my eyes. Just like the other kajals on my list, this one also did not work pretty well as an eyeliner, which is a bit depressing to me. Moreover, during my test, its performance against water and sweat wasn't as convincing as MARS and Revlon. I also found that I had to be a little more careful with application when I wanted a neat line rather than a more dramatic finish. What I liked: Bold eye look. What I disliked: Its water and sweat resistance did not impress me as much as the two clear winners. Does not add a dark black pigmentation.