I am a fan of lip balms, and these 5 have become my all-time favourites forever

I tried these 5 lip balms and now I love them (HT) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less I have always been someone who reaches for a lip balm several times a day. Whether my lips feel dry after spending hours in an air-conditioned office, look a little dull before I head out, or simply need a quick hit of moisture, a lip balm is one beauty product I like to keep within arm’s reach. I have one in my handbag, one on my bedside table and, more often than not, another one sitting on my desk. Over the years, I have tried plenty of lip balms, from basic moisturising formulas to tinted ones that give my lips a little colour. For me, lip balms need to feel comfortable, moisturise without becoming too sticky, and ideally offer something extra, whether that is a hint of colour or sun protection. So, I tried these 5 lip balms from various brands to figure out which one stood out in the test. I like each of them for a slightly different reason. Here is my personal take on these five lip balms — what I genuinely like about each one, what I would change, and why they have earned a permanent place in my vanity kit.

This is probably one of the easiest lip balms for me to reach for when my lips feel dry. I like the soft, moisturised feel it leaves behind, and the rosy tint it gives my lips a subtle, healthy-looking finish. It is also one of those products I can apply without thinking too much about it. The pot packaging isn't my favourite, especially when I am using it outside. I would much rather have a tube or stick that I can apply directly without using my fingers. This one is a dependable classic that I keep coming back to, particularly when my lips need some extra comfort.

2 . Oriflame Tender Care Protecting Balm, Natural, 10.5ml Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This pretty pink balm from Oriflame has become one of my vanity-table favourites. I love its soft texture and the fact that it feels more like a little self-care ritual than a basic lip product. The packaging also makes it look lovely sitting alongside my other beauty products. Again, the pot format isn't the most hygienic or convenient when I am travelling. I also prefer a lip balm that gives me a little more visible colour when I want to use it instead of lipstick. A lovely everyday option when I want something simple, comfortable and pretty.

This is the one I particularly like reaching for during the day because it combines lip care with high SPF protection. I don't want to remember to apply a separate product every time I step outdoors, so having sun protection in a lip balm makes my routine easier. The SPF-focused formula isn't the one I reach for when I want a tinted or glossy effect. I also wish the packaging were slightly more compact for carrying around in a small handbag. For daytime use, this has become one of my practical favourites.

I like this one for its straightforward, no-fuss approach. It feels comfortable on my lips and works well when I want basic everyday lip care. The added SPF is another reason I find it useful for daytime application. If I am looking for a noticeable tint or a glossy finish, this isn't the one I pick. I also find myself reapplying it when my lips are particularly dry. A simple everyday balm that does exactly what I expect from a fuss-free lip-care product.