Think a vape or a joint is safer than cigarettes? Cardiologist ranks ‘5 most dangerous things’ you can inhale

E-cigarettes are marketed as clean, techy, and fruity. But your arteries don't buy the branding. "Ditching smoke for aerosol avoids tar, but you're still delivering mega doses of nicotine directly into your bloodstream," Dr Levine said. The problem is how nicotine hits your cardiovascular system. The second you inhale, it triggers an adrenaline-like surge, he shared. Your arteries stiffen and constrict. Systemic inflammation spikes. Studies in preventive medicine show that daily vaping independently raises baseline heart attack risk over time, he added. For a heart doctor, it's still a firm no. Also read | Belgium first EU country to ban disposable e-cigarettes

Weed may feel mainstream, but 'natural' does not mean safe for your heart. "A lot of people assume weed carries zero cardiovascular risk, but inhaling combustible cannabis is far from harmless," Dr Levine warned. He cited a 2024 American Heart Association study that tracked over 400,000 adults and found daily users faced a '25 percent higher risk of heart attack' and a '42 percent higher risk of stroke'. Even without tobacco, burning cannabis sends toxic particulate matter and tar deep into your lungs, he added. At the same time, THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) causes an immediate spike in heart rate and blood pressure right after you inhale.

In a September 24 Instagram video, Dr Evan Levine, a New York-based cardiologist with over 30 years of experience, broke down the ‘five most dangerous’ things people voluntarily inhale. And your heart reacts within seconds. Counting down from least dangerous to most catastrophic, here's what actually happens to your heart and blood vessels.

You are what you eat – but have you ever thought about what you breathe? If you think swapping cigarettes for a vape pen or taking a casual puff at a party is harmless, a cardiologist has a reality check for you. Also read | Woman's vaping video from Bali shows ‘inhaling 1 vape pod worse than smoking 12 cigarettes’: Doctor reveals the truth

3. Combustible tobacco (cigarettes) Old-school smoking is one of the worst things you can do to your heart. Dr Levine called it 'the ultimate chronic vascular destroyer'. CDC data backs him up: smoking tobacco multiplies your risk of heart attack or stroke by 'two to four times'. "Tobacco smoke systematically shreds the inner lining of your blood vessels, speeds up arterial plaque build-up, and makes your blood significantly stickier," he explained. That combination makes your blood more likely to clot and far more likely to create a fatal blockage in a critical artery.

2. Cocaine This is where we move from chronic damage to immediate danger. "In emergency rooms, cocaine is known as the perfect heart attack drug," Dr Levine said. He pointed to a study in the journal Circulation that found in the first hour after inhalation, your risk of a sudden heart attack 'spikes by nearly 24 times'. Cocaine forces your heart to race under extreme strain while simultaneously clamping your coronary arteries shut, he shared – your heart is screaming for more oxygen while its supply is cut off.

1. Methamphetamine The number one spot goes to smoked crystal meth. – and Dr Levine did not mince words. He described it as 'catastrophic for your cardiovascular system'. Inhaling crystal meth causes massive, violent spikes in blood pressure. Those surges are strong enough to burst small vessels in your brain, multiplying the risk of hemorrhagic stroke by up to 'five times', he shared. The long-term damage is just as grim. Around 30 percent of chronic users develop severe cardiomyopathy — scarring of the heart muscle that pushes the organ into sudden heart failure and death, he added.

So whether it's a vape, a joint, a cigarette, or something harder, every inhalation puts instant stress on your heart – and as Dr Levine's list shows, what you breathe can hurt you long before what you eat does.

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This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.