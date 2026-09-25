World Tourism Day: India’s luggage habits are changing as shorter, smarter trips reshape the category

Indian luggage brands are responding to frequent short trips with lighter cabin bags, practical features, durable materials and fashion-focused designs. (Hindustan Times) A suitcase used to be a fairly simple purchase. Buy one large case, pack the family’s holiday clothes into it and use it for years. That is changing. Indians are travelling more often, taking shorter breaks and mixing work with leisure. A weekend trip needs different luggage from a two-week international holiday. A work trip may need a laptop-friendly cabin case. A quick getaway may call for a duffle.

So, luggage is no longer just about size and durability. Buyers are looking at weight, wheels, compartments, colours, materials and even how the suitcase looks. For World Tourism Day, four luggage industry leaders share what they are seeing in the Indian market.

Abhinav Pathak, Co-Founder & CEO, Escape Plan “Travel has moved from being an event to being a habit. People are no longer saving up for one big annual trip. They are taking three or four shorter ones, adding a weekend to a work trip, travelling outside peak season. International travel is growing faster than domestic.

That has changed what luggage means. It used to be a once-in-a-decade purchase, often inherited, bought on durability alone. Today it is a considered purchase with a much shorter replacement cycle. Households own multiple pieces in different sizes instead of one large suitcase. Design, weight and colour now sit alongside price. The category has started behaving like a lifestyle category rather than a utility one.”

For Escape Plan, the biggest shift is towards cabin luggage. Short trips and hand baggage-only fares mean the cabin suitcase is getting more attention. Pathak expects brands to put more work into the 55cm format, with features such as;

• Laptop access

• Front opening compartments

• Better internal organisation

• Lighter construction

• Stronger wheels, handles and zips

International travel also makes durability easier to judge. Long flights and multiple transfers can expose weak components very quickly.