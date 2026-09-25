World Tourism Day: India’s luggage habits are changing as shorter, smarter trips reshape the category
Indian travellers are buying luggage differently, with cabin bags, lighter designs, better organisation, durability and personal style shaping the category.
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A suitcase used to be a fairly simple purchase. Buy one large case, pack the family’s holiday clothes into it and use it for years. That is changing. Indians are travelling more often, taking shorter breaks and mixing work with leisure. A weekend trip needs different luggage from a two-week international holiday. A work trip may need a laptop-friendly cabin case. A quick getaway may call for a duffle.
So, luggage is no longer just about size and durability. Buyers are looking at weight, wheels, compartments, colours, materials and even how the suitcase looks. For World Tourism Day, four luggage industry leaders share what they are seeing in the Indian market.
Abhinav Pathak, Co-Founder & CEO, Escape Plan
“Travel has moved from being an event to being a habit. People are no longer saving up for one big annual trip. They are taking three or four shorter ones, adding a weekend to a work trip, travelling outside peak season. International travel is growing faster than domestic.
That has changed what luggage means. It used to be a once-in-a-decade purchase, often inherited, bought on durability alone. Today it is a considered purchase with a much shorter replacement cycle. Households own multiple pieces in different sizes instead of one large suitcase. Design, weight and colour now sit alongside price. The category has started behaving like a lifestyle category rather than a utility one.”
For Escape Plan, the biggest shift is towards cabin luggage. Short trips and hand baggage-only fares mean the cabin suitcase is getting more attention. Pathak expects brands to put more work into the 55cm format, with features such as;
• Laptop access
• Front opening compartments
• Better internal organisation
• Lighter construction
• Stronger wheels, handles and zips
International travel also makes durability easier to judge. Long flights and multiple transfers can expose weak components very quickly.
Chetan Siyal, Founding Member and CMO, SNITCH
“Travel has become something people build their lives around. A concert, a long weekend, a quick break or a work trip extended by two days. There are more reasons to pack a bag now. That changes what people expect from luggage. When you use something more often, you notice everything. Its weight, how the wheels move, how easily you can pack it, and whether it survives being thrown around. Coming from fashion, what interests us is how personal the choice is becoming. People put thought into what they wear when they travel. It makes sense that they want their luggage to reflect that same taste. Function gets you considered. Design gives someone a reason to choose you.”
The fashion influence is easy to see. Travellers are becoming more particular about how their luggage looks, but good design still has to solve everyday problems. SNITCH expects buyers to pay closer attention to;
• Empty suitcase weight
• Airline-friendly cabin dimensions
• Laptop compartments
• Separate spaces for shoes and clothes
• Wheel movement
• Construction quality
The idea is not simply to add more features. Each feature needs to make packing or moving around easier.
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Mohit Garg, CEO & Founder, Assembly
“People aren't packing for ‘a trip’ anymore. They're packing for a life that keeps moving. When travel becomes weekly instead of yearly, a suitcase stops being a once-a-year purchase and starts being something you actually live with, so the wheels, the zips, the way a handle feels in your hand start to matter more than the logo on the front. At Assembly, we design for that relationship, not for the moment you buy it in a store.”
Assembly is seeing more thought going into the shape and size of luggage too. Instead of one oversized suitcase trying to do everything, travellers can now choose based on the trip.
• Compact cabin cases for short breaks
• Slimmer mid-size cases for lighter packing
• Soft structured bags for casual getaways
• Different sizes that work as a set
Colour is changing too. Garg points to shades such as blush, olive and stone, rather than very loud colours. The suitcase is starting to feel closer to something you choose as part of your personal style.
Anuj Sawhney, Managing Director, Swiss Military
“The biggest change we are witnessing is that travel is becoming more fluid. The Indian traveller is no longer travelling around a single, predictable annual holiday. Short breaks, weekend travel, work-related journeys and international trips are increasingly becoming part of the same lifestyle.
That has fundamentally changed the role of luggage. Earlier, consumers largely bought luggage as a functional necessity; a suitcase was expected to last and serve a broad purpose. Today, luggage is increasingly being chosen around how an individual travels. We see consumers building a portfolio of travel products rather than looking for one product to do everything. A cabin bag for a short trip, a larger case for longer journeys, a backpack for work and a duffle for greater flexibility each have a distinct role.”
Swiss Military is also seeing a shift from buying the most expensive product to buying the product that makes the most sense for the trip. The basics still matter most.
• Lightweight construction
• Reliable wheels
• Useful interiors
• Strong materials
• Easy movement
• Good value for money
What about sustainability?
The luggage industry is also having to answer a more practical question. How long will the suitcase actually last? Recycled materials are part of the conversation, but all four inputs point towards durability and repair as important parts of the sustainability discussion. That means;
• Replaceable wheels and other parts
• Better after-sales support
• Materials that can handle repeated use
• Longer product life
• Clear information about recycled content
Escape Plan uses polycarbonate and polypropylene instead of ABS in its luggage. SNITCH also stresses the importance of spare parts and repair support. Swiss Military points to polycarbonate and polypropylene for their balance of strength, impact resistance and weight.
For the traveller, this comes down to something quite basic. A suitcase that lasts longer needs replacing less often. And if a wheel breaks, replacing the wheel makes more sense than replacing the whole case.
The bigger change is that Indians are building their luggage collection around the way they travel. One suitcase for everything is slowly making room for a cabin case, a larger check-in, a backpack or a duffle, depending on the trip. The suitcase that sits unused in the cupboard for eleven months may be becoming a thing of the past.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeha Khandelwal
Neha Khandelwal Content Lead, HT Travel | Travel & Lifestyle Journalist With over 10 years of content writing experience, Neha Khandelwal is a lifestyle journalist and the Content Lead at HT Travel. She specialises in destinations, hotels, aviation, luggage, travel gear, and practical guides that help readers plan smarter and travel better. Her work combines first-hand experience, expert insights, and extensive research to create stories that are informative, useful, and easy to follow. Career Journey & Experience Neha began her writing career as a freelance journalist in 2010 before entering mainstream media with The Times of India in 2022. She later joined Hindustan Times, where she has written extensively across travel, lifestyle, home, and consumer trends. Her professional background extends beyond journalism. Before moving into digital media full-time, she spent nearly a decade in interior design, managing residential projects from concept to execution. She also trained in visual merchandising with Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons and worked with women-led startups across design and operations. These experiences continue to shape her storytelling, especially in how she evaluates hotels, design-led stays, hospitality spaces, and travel experiences. A naturally curious learner, Neha has completed beginner certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and other creative pursuits. She has read more than 2,000 books, trained in Bharatanatyam for 8 years, and ghostwritten a book on Ladakh tourism. Subject Expertise Travel is at the heart of Neha's work. She covers destinations, hotels, airlines, luggage, packing strategies, travel accessories, and emerging travel trends through a mix of reporting, product testing, and conversations with industry experts. A frequent traveller herself, she approaches every trip with a journalist's curiosity and a planner's mindset, focusing on experiences that readers can realistically recreate. From choosing the right cabin bag to decoding hotel openings and destination trends, her writing prioritises practical advice over promotional claims. Her background in interior design also gives her a distinct perspective on architecture, hospitality design, boutique hotels, luxury stays, and thoughtfully designed spaces. Education & Professional Background Neha holds a Master's degree in Interior Design. Her early experience in interior design, visual merchandising, and design operations gives her a unique understanding of aesthetics, functionality, and user experience, adding depth to her coverage of hotels, resorts, and travel spaces. Editorial Philosophy "As an avid, research-driven traveller, my goal is simple. To answer the questions you actually have before booking a trip. I cut through the promotional noise with honest reporting and expert insights. Making travel planning seamless, smart, and reliable so you always know where to go next."Read More
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