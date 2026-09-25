Sadhguru on the Full Moon: Why he says this night can support your spiritual practice.

The Full Moon has long held a special place in Indian spiritual traditions. With the upcoming full moon this weekend, Sadhguru links Purnima to meditation, inner awareness and spiritual practice.

In his teachings, he describes the Full Moon as a time when certain qualities within you can become more pronounced. So, if you want to use this month's Full Moon as a moment for reflection, Sadhguru's approach offers a simple question: What quality do you want to strengthen within yourself?

Why does Sadhguru consider the Full Moon special? According to Sadhguru, Purnima has a different quality from other nights. In an Isha Foundation article, he compares the Full Moon to turning up the volume on a sound. Whatever is already present within you can become more noticeable.

He says that if you are peaceful, you may experience greater peace. If you feel joyful, that joy can become more intense. Sadhguru presents this as a yogic understanding of how the Full Moon can influence your inner experience.

Can the Full Moon support meditation? Sadhguru has specifically linked Purnima with meditation and spiritual practice.

The Full Moon is a night that can support spiritual growth for seekers. He also says that Sadhguru Satsang sessions held on Purnima guide people through meditation and other spiritual processes.

You can take a simple approach to this idea. Instead of trying to create a special experience, sit quietly for a few minutes and observe your thoughts, emotions and breathing.

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What does Purnima mean for your inner life? Sadhguru's teachings also focus on receptivity; he says the Full Moon has an aesthetic quality that can make a person more receptive.

For you, that can become an opportunity to slow down and notice what is happening within you. You do not need to follow an elaborate ritual. A quiet meditation or a few minutes of reflection can become your way of marking the night.

Why does he connect Full Moon nights with spiritual practice? Isha Foundation continues to observe Purnima through spiritual activities and special offerings. Its Linga Bhairavi page says every Purnima is associated with a natural upsurge of energy and greater receptivity, within its spiritual tradition.

Sadhguru has also spoken about specific Full Moons, such as Buddha Purnima. Isha describes Buddha Purnima as especially significant for spiritual aspirants and notes that the tradition considers the night conducive to inner evolution.

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How can you use the Full Moon for reflection? You can keep your practice simple. Sit somewhere quiet, put your phone away and spend a few minutes observing yourself. You can also journal about what you want to let go of, what you want to strengthen and where you want to bring more awareness into your life.

Sadhguru's message is not simply about watching the Moon. His teachings encourage you to use Purnima as a reminder to turn inward and become more attentive to your own experience.

Disclaimer: This story presents Sadhguru's spiritual and yogic teachings as described by Isha Foundation. The reader's description is advised.