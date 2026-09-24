Heading for a resort vacation? Here’s what to pack for effortless style from poolside lounging to dinner

“If you are packing for a vacation , I'd say always go for pieces that can transition with you throughout the day, instead of packing a whole different look for each occasion,” said Prakruti. You can pick easy separates; flowy dresses, lightweight co-ord sets and kaftans are particularly useful, as they allow you to be comfortable while still looking put together.

Resort dressing is all about getting the balance right between comfort, versatility and an air of effortless style, at the end of the day. If you’re planning a weekend getaway to a resort with your partner, family or friends, here’s an outfit guide by Prakruti Gupta Rao, co-founder of The Kaftan Company, to help you put together effortless looks and capture picture-perfect moments.

According to Prakruti, for the daytime, breathable fabrics and fluid silhouettes can’t be beaten. A loose cotton or lightweight kaftan can be a beautiful choice for breakfast, poolside lounging or exploring the resort, especially when styled with flat sandals, oversized sunglasses and a spacious tote. “Florals, botanicals and tropical landscape prints are also naturally suited to a holiday wardrobe, adding a sense of occasion without too much styling,” added Prakruti.

Prakruti also highlighted that the real advantage of resort wear is how easy it is to take a single piece from day to night. A kaftan that feels relaxed in the afternoon can be styled differently for sunset drinks or dinner by simply adding a belt to define the silhouette, switching to heeled or embellished sandals and introducing statement jewellery.

Likewise, a simple dress can have a totally different personality with the addition of a scarf, structured bag or layered accessories. These slight variations let you create a couple of looks without compromising the practicality of your suitcase.